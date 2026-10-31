Best Flooring For Florida Humidity: Protocol Home Services Releases Guide To Waterproof LVP And Tile In Central Florida

A bright, open living room finished with a high-gloss polished concrete floor that reflects natural light beautifully through the French doors.

Dated carpet removed and replaced with a sleek, high-gloss polished concrete finish for a modern, low-maintenance bedroom floor.

Protocol Home Services, epoxy floors, polished concrete and flooring installation in Seminole County, FL

Seminole County flooring installer explains waterproof vs. water-resistant floors, slab moisture checks, and what an itemized estimate should include.

- Joseph Navaquin

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season ending November 30, Protocol Home Services, a locally owned flooring installation and home services company serving Seminole County and Greater Orlando, today released a six-point guide to choosing the best flooring for Florida humidity. The guide compares waterproof luxury vinyl plank, porcelain tile, laminate, and polished concrete, and explains how Central Florida's slab construction affects flooring installation.

Fall and early winter are a common time for homeowners to tackle flooring projects that were postponed during storm season, often with the goal of finishing before holiday guests arrive. According to Protocol Home Services, many of the replacement requests it receives involve floors that were poorly matched to Florida conditions from the start.

"The right floor for a home in Ohio is not always the right floor for a home in Oviedo," said Laura Navaquin, Co-Founder of Protocol Home Services. "Humidity, a concrete slab sitting on sandy soil, and the chance of water coming through a door during a storm all change the decision. A few questions up front can save a homeowner from replacing the same floor twice."

The six points in the guide are:

1. Match the material to the climate. Luxury vinyl plank (LVP), a layered vinyl product printed to look like wood or stone, and porcelain tile are widely regarded as strong choices for humid climates because neither absorbs moisture the way solid hardwood does. Solid hardwood can cup or warp when indoor humidity swings.

2. Know the difference between waterproof and water-resistant. Many LVP products are rated waterproof, meaning standing water will not damage the plank itself. Most laminate is water-resistant, meaning it tolerates spills wiped up quickly but can swell if water sits on it. That distinction matters in kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms, and entryways.

3. Check the slab before choosing the floor. Most Central Florida homes are built slab-on-grade, meaning the floor sits directly on a concrete foundation. Protocol Home Services [checks slab flatness and moisture during each estimate] because uneven or damp concrete can cause gaps, clicking, or mold under otherwise good flooring. Leveling and an appropriate moisture barrier are often part of a proper installation.

4. Follow the manufacturer's installation rules. Many flooring products specify acclimation time, underlayment type, and expansion gaps. Skipping those steps can void the product warranty, which is a frequent and avoidable problem.

5. Think room by room. A single floor throughout the home creates a clean look, but some spaces benefit from different materials. Porcelain tile and waterproof LVP suit wet areas, while epoxy and polished concrete are durable, easy-to-clean options for garages, lanais, and workshops.

6. Ask for an itemized quote. Removal and disposal of old flooring, slab leveling, baseboards, transitions between rooms, and furniture moving can add meaningfully to the total. Protocol Home Services provides itemized, no-obligation estimates so homeowners can compare contractors on the same terms.

Protocol Home Services provides luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring installation, along with laminate, epoxy floor coatings, polished concrete, and general home services. Photos of completed flooring projects in Seminole County are available on the company's website.

Homeowners in Sanford, Lake Mary, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Longwood, Altamonte Springs, and the greater Orlando area can call (407) 536-7837 or request a free flooring estimate online. Requests received during business hours receive a same-day response.

About Protocol Home Services

Protocol Home Services, a DBA of, As Build Development LLC, is a locally owned home services company based in Seminole County, Florida. The company specializes in epoxy floor coatings, polished concrete, flooring installation, and home services for residential and commercial customers throughout Seminole County and Greater Orlando.

Media contact

Protocol Home Services +1 407-536-7837... | protocolfl

Joseph Navaquin

As Built Development, DBA Protocol Home Services

+1 407-536-7837‬

...

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Best Flooring for Florida Humidity: Protocol Home Services Releases Guide to Waterproof LVP and Tile in Central Florida News Provided By Nava Consulting LLC October 31, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Education, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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