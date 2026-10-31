New Hyundai Bayon: Price, Features, Engine And Mileage Details Of Hyundai's Latest SUV In India

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) SUV demand keeps growing in India, and Hyundai has just launched the new Bayon. We break down its price, features, and mileage details for you.

SUV competition grows bigger every day in India. Hyundai Motor India entered this race with the new Bayon on October 26, 2026. The brand announced a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new model sits below the Creta in terms of price and market position.

The Bayon gives buyers another solid option in the Hyundai SUV lineup. The car measures 4,245 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, and 1,605 mm tall. The vehicle also gets a 2,600 mm wheelbase and 205 mm ground clearance. Hyundai targets customers who need more room than the Venue but want a cheaper alternative to the Creta.

The Bayon exterior shows off unique L-shaped DRLs, LED projector headlamps, sporty wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Hyundai placed two large 12.3-inch screens inside the cabin. One screen works as the digital instrument cluster, and the other acts as the touchscreen.

The system features an AI voice assistant, Hyundai BlueLink, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The screen supports 10 Indian languages, including Tamil, and two international languages. The company states that the system understands over 500 voice commands. Tech-loving buyers will surely notice this car.

Hyundai equipped the new Bayon with SmartSense Level 2 Pro ADAS. This system brings 23 different driver assistance features. The technology tracks vehicles ahead, warns about road hazards, and helps the driver on highways. The brand also added a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, three radars, and 12 parking sensors.

The safety package includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Hyundai aims to score a five-star Indian safety rating with this car. However, drivers must remember that ADAS only assists them and cannot replace human attention.

The Hyundai Bayon offers a massive 505-litre boot space. Families will find this very useful when they pack heavy bags for outstation trips. The rear section features reclining seats, a 60:40 split folding option, and rear AC vents. The front row gets ventilated seats and an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat.

Hyundai also provided a large sunroof, automatic climate control, and wireless charging. The car tries to deliver perfect comfort for daily office commutes and weekend family trips. Buyers should check the specific variant brochure before booking, as features change across different models.

Hyundai powered the Bayon with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This motor produces 115 PS of maximum power and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox and an IVT automatic transmission.

The automatic variant features paddle shifters, a Dash Boost mode, and three drive modes namely Eco, Normal, and Sport. The company announced a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, while the top variants go up to Rs 18 lakh.

These are ex-showroom prices, so the final on-road cost will increase with road tax and insurance. Hyundai currently sells only the petrol version. Customers looking for diesel, hybrid, or CNG options must wait for future updates.