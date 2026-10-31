J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Marries Journalist Nidhi Razdan Shares Wedding News

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced his marriage to journalist Nidhi Razdan, sharing a photograph on Instagram with the caption, 'A new journey began yesterday'.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced his marriage to journalist Nidhi Razdan. He shared the news on X on Saturday, posting photographs of the two together with the caption,“A new journey began yesterday”.

A new journey began yesterday @Nidhi Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 31, 2026

Abdullah tagged Razdan in the post, which came a day after the wedding.

The announcement comes around three months after the Supreme Court agreed to dissolve Abdullah's marriage to his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah.

On July 31, 2026, the Supreme Court said it would dissolve Omar and Payal Abdullah's marriage after both informed it that they had agreed to separate. They also agreed to settle pending disputes and withdraw cases filed against each other.

The matter reached the Supreme Court after Omar challenged a Delhi High Court decision refusing to grant him a divorce. During the proceedings, the couple jointly sought dissolution of their marriage by mutual consent under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for them, told the court that they had agreed to settle their differences. Omar and Payal married in 1994 after meeting while working at The Oberoi hotel in Delhi. They have two sons, Zahir and Zamir. They had been living apart since 2009, and Omar announced their separation in 2011.

The court acted on their joint request, rather than deciding a contested divorce petition. Abdullah's Instagram post did not refer to the earlier proceedings.

Omar is the son of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and comes from a family long associated with politics in Jammu and Kashmir. He entered Parliament in 1998 and served as a Union Minister of State between 1999 and 2002.

He later led the National Conference and became Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in 2009, serving until 2015. After returning to electoral politics, he became Chief Minister again in October 2024, following the Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Razdan is an award-winning journalist who spent about 21 years with NDTV. She reported on national politics and international affairs and became widely known as the anchor of the channel's prime-time programme Left, Right and Centre. She also wrote Left, Right and Centre: The Idea of India.

In 2020, Razdan announced that she was leaving NDTV for a teaching position she believed she had been offered at Harvard University. In January 2021, she revealed that she had been targeted in a phishing attack and that the job offer was fake. She returned to NDTV in 2022.