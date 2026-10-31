MP CM Congratulates ISRO Team On Successful Launch Of NVS-03 Satellite

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 31 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday congratulated scientists, engineers and the entire Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team on the successful launch of the NVS-03 navigation satellite aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket.

The satellite was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday night, marking another milestone in India's efforts to strengthen its indigenous satellite-based navigation capabilities.

In a congratulatory message, Yadav said the successful mission would further strengthen India's NavIC navigation system and reflect the country's progress towards technological self-reliance.

"ISRO has successfully launched the NVS-03 satellite aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket, further strengthening India's indigenous NavIC navigation system. This is a significant achievement in the country's journey towards technological self-reliance," the Chief Minister said in a statement on Saturday.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for India's achievements in space science and advanced technologies, saying the country continued to set new milestones in these fields.

Yadav extended his congratulations to the scientists, engineers and the entire ISRO team for their contribution to the successful mission.

According to ISRO, the GSLV-F18 rocket successfully injected the satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

The mission was the 20th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle.

NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO's second-generation navigation satellite series, developed to ensure continuity and strengthen navigation services under the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC).

The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock along with procured atomic clocks. It also introduces the L1 frequency band in addition to the existing L5 and S bands, expanding the capabilities of India's regional navigation system.

NavIC is designed to provide positioning, navigation and timing services over India's landmass and a region extending approximately 1,500 km beyond the country's geopolitical boundary. Its applications include civilian, commercial, and strategic uses.