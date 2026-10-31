Skeletons Take A Ride In Tesla's Self-Driving Cybercab, Internet Reacts (WATCH)

Halloween celebrations are usually associated with spooky costumes, haunted decorations and creative displays. However, Tesla chose a rather unusual way to mark the occasion this year by putting its autonomous Cybercab in the spotlight.

Tesla's Robotaxi account shared a Halloween-themed post featuring the Cybercab driving autonomously with skeletons seated inside. The unusual sight offered a playful combination of Halloween imagery and the electric vehicle maker's autonomous driving technology.

Instead of relying on traditional Halloween decorations, Tesla turned its driverless vehicle into part of the celebration, with skeleton passengers adding a spooky touch to the ride.

Skeleton Passengers Add A Halloween Twist To Tesla's Driverless Technology

The Halloween-themed display brought together two very different ideas: the spooky atmosphere of October 31 and Tesla's focus on autonomous transportation.

The Cybercab, designed around the company's vision of driverless mobility, became the centrepiece of the festive post. With skeletons occupying the passenger seats, the vehicle appeared to be carrying an unusual group of passengers on its autonomous journey.

Bone voyage Robotaxi (@robotaxi) October 31, 2026

The creative presentation also gave Tesla an opportunity to showcase its Robotaxi identity through a light-hearted social media post.

Rather than a conventional promotional display, the Halloween-themed ride used humour and visual storytelling to grab attention online.

Tesla's Halloween Post Gets Amusing Reactions Online

The unusual Cybercab ride prompted several reactions from social media users, with many appreciating the company's sense of humour.

One user commented, "Mind-boggling effects."

Another wrote, "No one can match Tesla's sense of humour."

"Happy Halloween," added a third user.

A fourth user remarked, "Only Tesla can pull off something like this."

The responses reflected how the unusual combination of skeleton passengers and autonomous driving technology entertained viewers.

With its Halloween-themed Cybercab ride, Tesla found a playful way to bring its driverless technology into the festive conversation.