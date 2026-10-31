Rapthadu School Attack: Unidentified Man Attacks Class 10 Girl With Saw Inside Anantapur Classroom

Attacker enters school and brutally attacks girl

This shocking incident happened at the Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu mandal just after morning classes started. A Class 10 girl was sitting inside her classroom. Suddenly, an unidentified man entered the school premises. He attacked her with a tree-cutting saw that he brought with him. The girl suffered severe injuries on her face, head, and back. Another student saw this and tried to save her. The attacker hit the second girl too, leaving her injured. This sudden attack created total panic inside the school. Students ran around in fear because they did not understand what was happening. Teachers reacted quickly and informed the police. The main victim suffered heavy injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police hunt for the accused and investigate the motive

Police officers are currently investigating the identity of the attacker. They are checking if the man knew the victim earlier or if there is any personal enmity. The exact reason behind this attack is still not clear. Police teams are collecting all details about the incident and have launched a hunt to catch the accused. Parents are feeling very worried because this attack happened inside an educational institution where children should be safe. This incident clearly shows that schools need strict security arrangements to stop outsiders from entering. Locals are demanding the police to arrest the accused quickly and find out the real reason behind this attack.

CM Chandrababu Naidu gets angry and orders strict action

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep pain over the Rapthadu incident. He called the attack on a student inside a classroom an inhuman act. He inquired about the injured girl's health condition and ordered officials to provide the best medical treatment. He asked them to monitor her health continuously. The CM clearly told the police to catch the attacker immediately and punish him strictly as per the law.

Minister Nara Lokesh also expressed deep shock over this incident. He said his heart broke after seeing the young girl in a pool of blood inside the classroom. He warned that the government will not compromise on the safety of girls and women. He promised strict action against people who commit such crimes.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha spoke to the Anantapur SP over the phone and gathered all the details. She instructed officials to give necessary medical help to the victim and ensure strict punishment for the accused. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav also ordered top medical care for the girl. He assured that the government will fully support the victim's family.