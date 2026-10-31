Youth Olympics: 17-Member Indian Contingent Eyes Strong Showing In Historic Dakar Edition

MENAFN - IANS) Dakar, Oct 31 (IANS) A 17-member Indian contingent will compete across 11 sports at the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, as the country looks to build on its strong record at the multi-sport event, which begins on Saturday and runs until November 13.

The fourth edition of the Youth Olympics will be a landmark occasion for African sport, with Dakar becoming the first African city to host an Olympic sporting event. Around 2,700 athletes are expected to compete across 25 sports for 153 medal events, with competitions spread across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

The opening ceremony will take place at Stade Abdoulaye Wade in Diamniadio on October 31, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for November 13.

India's contingent comprises 11 women and six men, with several promising young athletes expected to attract attention. Fourteen-year-old windsurfer Priyanshi Patil is the youngest member of the team and will compete in the women's windsurfing event from November 8 to 12.

Among the prominent names is swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu, who represented India at the Paris 2024 Olympics. She will compete in the women's 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley. Badminton player Tanvi Patri, the Asian U17 champion, will represent India in the women's singles, while Syndrela Das will compete in table tennis.

Former Asian champion shot putter Om Prakash Singh Karhana will lead the Indian delegation as Chef de Mission.

India have won 23 medals across the three previous editions, comprising three gold, 16 silver and four bronze. The country also has four medals from mixed-National Olympic Committee events, where athletes from different nations compete together, although those medals are not included in India's official tally.

The most successful campaign came at Buenos Aires 2018, when India secured 13 medals, including three gold, nine silver and one bronze

India's squad for Youth Olympics 2026:

Archery: Gatha Anandrao Khadake (women's individual)

Athletics: Shourya Ambure (women's 100m hurdles)

Badminton: Tanvi Patri (women's singles), Dev Ruparelia (men's singles)

Boxing: Gunjan (women's 48kg), Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (men's 50kg)

Equestrian: Sresht Raju Mantena (individual jumping)

Judo: Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada (women's 63kg)

Sailing: Priyanshi Patil (women's windsurfing)

Swimming: Dhinidhi Desinghu (women's 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 200m individual medley), Tirthank Pegu (men's 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly)

Table tennis: Syndrela Das (women's singles)

Beach wrestling: Antra (women's 65kg), Taniya (women's 75kg), Anuj (men's 70kg), Deepanshu Khokhar (men's 80kg)

Wushu: Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu (women's Changquan Combined)

Where to watch Youth Olympics 2026 live in India: Indian viewers can watch the Youth Olympic Games live via streaming on Olympics. No live television broadcast is scheduled in India.