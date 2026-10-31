Meet Fuzozo, The Take-Anywhere Plush AI Pet That Talks, Remembers And Develops A Personality Of Its Own

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Soft to hold and full of expression, Fuzozo brings companionship into the small moments of everyday life

Shanghai, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuzozo, a character-led AI pet made for everyday life, makes its debut today for English-speaking audiences worldwide. Available exclusively at fuzozo.net, withspecial launch pricing for a limited time(MSRP US$199). Through voice, touch, gentle vibrations and animated eyes, it creates a sense of presence that becomes increasingly personal with every interaction.









Designed for an ongoing relationship, Fuzozo can engage in natural conversation and carry context from earlier interactions into future ones. It remembers preferences, personal details and shared moments, allowing conversations to continue with a sense of familiarity instead of starting over each time.









Fuzozo comes in five distinct starting personalities: TAMI, quiet and thoughtful; WUWA, gentle and sincere; POLU, playful and imaginative; FIFI, cheerful and energetic; and MUKU, calm and observant. Each draws inspiration from a different element-metal, wood, water, fire and earth, respectively. From these beginnings, each Fuzozo continues to grow through everyday interaction. The way users speak and engage with it gradually shapes its tone, reactions, habits and preferences, allowing a unique personality to emerge over time.

Physical interaction adds another dimension to the experience. Users can pat Fuzozo on the forehead or scratch its chin to receive different reactions, while its expressive eyes and subtle vibrations make each response feel more immediate and tangible. Its compact form, soft exterior, built-in lanyard and customizable accessories let Fuzozo move easily between a bag, a desk and daily routines, bringing a touch of bag-charm playfulness to AI companionship.







The Fuzozo companion app, available for iOS and Android, offers a closer look into Fuzozo's inner world. Users can explore its Inner Thoughts and Diary, follow its personality development through regular growth reports, manage device settings and connect with the wider Fuzozo community.

With over 300,000 units sold worldwide, Fuzozo now welcomes English-speaking users around the world to discover a more personal kind of AI companionship. It received the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 and has appeared at MWC Barcelona 2025 and CES 2026, placing the product at the intersection of AI, character design and everyday consumer technology.

Key Specifications Include:

Dimensions: Approx. 3.54" × 3.03" × 2.64" (90 × 77 × 67 mm)

Weight: Approx. 4.9 oz (140 g)

Battery: Built-in 1,800mAh lithium-polymer battery

Charging Time: Approx. 3 hours; actual time may vary

Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4 and cellular connectivity where supported

CONTACT: Media Contact Fuzozo Media Relations Email:...