Kabini, Hampi To Gokarna: 5 Best Places In Karnataka For A November Escape

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) You are planning a trip with your family, friends, or partner this November. We bring you the perfect travel list. You must check out these five beautiful tourist spots in Karnataka for your next getaway.

The monsoon season is almost over. Cold winter breezes have just started. You can use the Karnataka Rajyotsava holiday to plan a trip with your family or partner. You will find November the best time to visit green hills, coffee estates, historical monuments, and quiet beaches.

You do not need to travel outside the state. Karnataka has many beautiful spots that attract tourists from everywhere. You must visit Gokarna this November. You will love the beauty of Om Beach, Kudle Beach, and the Arabian Sea. You will find the coastal weather very pleasant right now.

You can also visit Half Moon Beach and the famous Mahabaleshwar Temple. You will enjoy this trip with your family and friends. You must follow local safety rules before stepping into the sea.

You can visit the Kabini reservoir in Mysuru for a great winter trip. You can easily add this spot to your Coorg travel plan. You will love the wildlife safari here. You can spot elephants, tigers, and beautiful birds near the Kabini backwaters.

Nature lovers will find this place absolutely perfect. You can watch deer and other wild animals during the forest safari. You might even spot a tiger if you are lucky. You will not find a better place to spend a peaceful weekend in nature. You should check the safari timings and get permissions in advance.

You must visit Chikkamagaluru for a perfect hill station experience this November. You will see lush green hills, Bababudangiri, and beautiful coffee estates. Trekking lovers should definitely plan a trip here. You will enjoy the cool weather and pleasant walks through the coffee plantations.

Tourists love visiting Mullayanagiri because it is the highest peak in Karnataka. You can also explore Jhari Falls and the scenic coffee estates. You will find this place amazing if you love trekking and nature photography.

You will find Kodagu perfect for a November vacation. People often call it the Kashmir of Karnataka. You must feel the misty mornings and gentle winter sun here. Green hills, chirping birds, and flowing waterfalls make this place magical. You will instantly fall in love with the cool weather.

Tourists also call this place the Scotland of Karnataka. You can take a relaxing walk through the coffee estates with your partner. You must visit Abbey Falls, Raja's Seat, Dubare Elephant Camp, and Talakaveri. You will enjoy the local snacks, winding roads, and tall trees during your family trip.

You will experience something special during a winter trip to Hampi. You should visit in November to avoid the heavy December and January tourist crowds. You will step back into the glorious Vijayanagara empire era. You can see the famous Stone Chariot, historical monuments, and the beautiful Tungabhadra river.

You can easily walk around the ancient temples because the November sun is not too harsh. A UNESCO team recently visited this world heritage site. History buffs and photography lovers must explore Hampi this month. You can visit the Virupaksha Temple, Vijaya Vittala Temple, and watch the sunset from Matanga Hill. You can also visit the nearby Anjanadri Hill for a stunning view of Hampi.