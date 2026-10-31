'Not A Full-Time Employee' - Pietersen Clarifies On Role As England's Specialist White-Ball Mentor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Former England batter Kevin Pietersen on Saturday said he is not a full-time employee of the side, but is associated with them as a consultant, and will not travel with the white-ball side for every game over the next 12 months.

Pietersen's clarification came after England failed to make the final of the 50-over tri-series in Pakistan, with questions over how closely he is involved in the setup.“Just need to clear something up once and for all. I am a consultant to the England Cricket Team. I am not a full-time employee.

“So I WILL NOT be with the white ball team all the time and for EVERY game they play over the next 12 months. Excited to travel to Aus for a few weeks to be with the team on Monday! Hope that clears things up once and for all!” Pietersen said in a post on his 'X' account on Saturday.

Pietersen is contracted to work with England's white-ball side for about 150 days till the end of the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. He will join the England team for the tour of Australia comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, starting on November 12 in Perth.

Pietersen will also be present for England's tour of South Africa, the country where he grew up, as well as be present for all of the side's games against Pakistan and New Zealand in the run-up to the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup.

Pietersen played 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is for England, scoring more than 5,500 runs. He also amassed 8,181 runs in 104 Test matches. He was also named player of the tournament when England won the Men's T20 World Cup for the first time in 2010.

Before joining the England white-ball team as a specialist mentor, Pietersen worked as mentor of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, and briefly worked with England's batters in an ODI series in South Africa in 2023, apart from being a commentator and an active content creator.