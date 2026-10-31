Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vi: Which Operator Offers The Cheapest Voice-Only Recharge Plan?

Telecom majors Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have dropped some great news for crores of mobile users who only use their phones for calling and do not need data. Following the strict TRAI guidelines, all three companies have launched super affordable prepaid recharge plans that offer unlimited voice calls and SMS, completely skipping the internet data part.

Most recharge plans these days force you to pay for 1.5GB or 2GB daily data, making them quite expensive. But these new voice-only plans are a lifesaver for parents using basic keypad phones, senior citizens, or anyone who just wants to keep their secondary SIM card active without the internet baggage. Here is a complete breakdown and comparison of the prices, validity, and SMS benefits offered by the three major players.

1. Reliance Jio Voice-Only Plans

Reliance Jio is clearly leading the race by offering the cheapest short-term and 84-day plans compared to its rivals.



₹147 plan: 22 days validity, unlimited calls, 300 SMS.

₹177 plan: 28 days validity, unlimited calls, 300 SMS.

₹196 plan: 30 days validity, unlimited calls, 300 SMS.

₹197 plan: 1 calendar month validity, unlimited calls, 300 SMS.

₹448 plan: 84 days validity, unlimited calls, 1,000 SMS. ₹1,748 plan: 336 days annual validity, unlimited calls, 3,600 SMS.

2. Bharti Airtel Voice-Only Plans

Airtel has rolled out voice-only plans starting from 28 days all the way up to a full year (365 days).



₹185 plan: 28 days validity, unlimited calls, 300 SMS.

₹203 plan: 30 days validity, unlimited calls, 300 SMS.

₹206 plan: 1 calendar month validity, unlimited calls, 300 SMS.

₹469 plan: 84 days validity, unlimited calls, 900 SMS. ₹1,849 plan: 365 days (1 year) validity, unlimited calls, 3,600 SMS.

3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Voice-Only Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has priced its voice plans very close to what Airtel is offering.



₹185 plan: 28 days validity, unlimited calls, 300 SMS.

₹203 plan: 30 days validity, unlimited calls, 300 SMS.

₹206 plan: 1 calendar month validity, unlimited calls, 300 SMS.

₹470 plan: 84 days validity, unlimited calls, 900 SMS. ₹1,849 plan: 365 days (1 year) validity, unlimited calls, 3,600 SMS.

Plan Comparison: Which one is the best?