China-Vietnam Border Tourism Zone Sees Visitor Surge
The Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cooperation zone in China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region welcomed 54,450 tourists between January and September 2026, marking a 40.4 percent increase from the same period last year. Daily arrivals reached a record 1,272.
Since trial operations began in September 2023, the zone has processed nearly 160,000 cross-border visits without reported errors or incidents, according to local officials.
The initiative allows visitors to explore attractions in both countries in a single day. Operators have introduced integrated ticketing and online booking services, while authorities in China and Vietnam coordinate border management and visitor safety.
Facial recognition-based permit processing, advance luggage declarations and centralized inspections have helped reduce clearance times to around 20 seconds. Some procedures, including fingerprint collection and passport stamping for foreign tourists, have also been waived.
Beyond tourism, the project is supporting cultural exchanges and local businesses. Cross-border events attracted more than 100,000 participants in 2026, while increased visitor spending has benefited hotels, restaurants, cultural product sellers and rural enterprises.
Officials are also promoting the destination in Southeast Asian markets, including Vietnam and Thailand.
Caption: Vietnamese and Chinese tourist rafts on the waters in front of the Thac Ban Gioc or Ban Gioc falls, located on the Vietnam-China land border area in Trung Khanh district, Vietnam's northern province of Cao BangSpread the word More from TourismView All Latest NewsSee All China-Vietnam border tourism zone sees visitor surgeTourism29 minutes ago Brazil welcomes 7m foreign tourists in nine monthsTourism36 minutes ago Amadeus data breach exposes 53,000 Cathay Pacific bookingsAviationabout 1 hour ago Saint Martin's tourist ship services delayed until November 5Tourismabout 2 hours ago ICAO moves to update legal framework for changing aviation sectorAviationabout 2 hours ago Japan Airlines data breach affects 92,000 customersAviationabout 2 hours ago Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka offers urban staycation dealsHotelsabout 2 hours ago Bangladeshi teen sets periodic table recitation recordAwardsabout 2 hours ago Cricket legend Sangakkara alleges discrimination by Ryanair staff in 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