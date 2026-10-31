Indian IT Stocks Attract Investor Attention As Global AI Selloff Changes Market Preferences

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Indian information technology stocks gained attention during Friday's trading session as investors reassessed exposure to global technology companies following a sharp selloff in US AI related shares. The Nifty IT index rose 1.7% on Friday, according to Reuters, while broader Indian benchmarks recorded modest gains.

The movement came as concerns about rising AI infrastructure costs weighed on major global technology companies. Indian IT services firms were viewed by some market participants as relatively defensive alternatives because their business models are more closely connected to enterprise outsourcing, technology services and cost optimisation.

Technology spending preferences are changing

The latest market movement reflects a distinction between companies investing heavily in AI infrastructure and businesses helping customers implement technology solutions.

Large cloud providers and semiconductor companies have committed substantial capital to data centres, processors and networking equipment. Investors are now examining how quickly those investments can generate financial returns.

Indian IT services companies operate differently. They generally provide software development, consulting, systems integration, cloud migration and enterprise technology support. Their clients may use these services to modernise operations, improve efficiency and manage technology costs.

This positioning can attract investor interest when markets become cautious about the financial requirements of building AI infrastructure.

Global technology uncertainty affects Indian markets

Indian equity markets also faced pressure from elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty. Reuters reported that Brent crude traded above $116 per barrel during Friday's session, creating concerns about import costs and inflation.

Higher oil prices can affect India's external balance and increase operating expenses for businesses that rely on fuel and transportation. This creates a mixed environment for domestic equities, even when selected sectors benefit from changes in global investor preferences.

The broader Indian market also showed uneven performance, with some sectors declining while IT shares gained.

What investors will monitor next

Investors will be watching technology spending by global enterprises, demand for outsourcing services and the ability of Indian IT companies to secure new contracts.

The market's preference for services businesses may change if global technology investment strengthens or if clients reduce discretionary technology budgets. Future earnings and management guidance will be important in determining whether the recent interest represents a sustained trend.

The latest session highlights how global technology developments can influence sector allocation within India's equity market.