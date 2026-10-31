Russian Forces Launch Double Strike On Kharkiv With Banderol Missiles
"The enemy launched a double strike on the city with Banderol missiles: one strike hit the Nemyshlianskyi district, while the other targeted the Kyivskyi district," Terekhov wrote.
He said the consequences of the strikes were still being assessed.
No casualties had been reported so far.Read also: Zelensky: Russian strikes killed 19 people in Dnipro, Chernihiv, Kremenchuk
As reported, 19 people were injured in the Kharkiv region over the past day as a result of Russian attacks.
Illustrative photo: Vadym Liakh / Facebook
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