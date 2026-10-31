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Russian Forces Strike Sumy With Drones, Hits Reported In Industrial Zone

Russian Forces Strike Sumy With Drones, Hits Reported In Industrial Zone


Date: 2026-10-31 06:03:50

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"On Saturday morning, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure facilities in the Kovpakivskyi and Zarichnyi districts of Sumy. Several impact sites were recorded in the industrial zone following strikes by jet-powered UAVs and fiber-optic FPV drones. A heavy-duty vehicle was hit," Kryvosheienko wrote.

According to preliminary information, no one was killed or injured.

Read also: Russian drone strikes house in Sumy region, woman injured

Fires broke out at the impact sites but have since been contained by rescue workers.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the strikes are ongoing.

Photo: Sumy City Military Administration

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UkrinForm

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