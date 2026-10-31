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Police Operation In Orakzai Leaves Two Suspected Militants Dead

Police Operation In Orakzai Leaves Two Suspected Militants Dead


Date: 2026-10-31 06:03:46

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Two suspected militants were killed while two police personnel, including a Station House Officer (SHO), were injured in an exchange of fire during a police operation in Darra Hasan Zai area of Orakzai district.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Shaukat Ali, the operation was conducted within the jurisdiction of Mishti Police Station in Central Orakzai, where police launched an action against the militants. Two militants were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire.

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The DPO said SHO Muhammad Younis and Constable Saleem were injured during the exchange. They were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment.

Shaukat Ali said the deceased belonged to the Qambar Khel tribe of Khyber district and were allegedly harassing local residents in the name of Ushr (Zakat).

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Tribal News Network

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