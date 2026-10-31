Turkic States Call For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Organization of Turkic States has called for a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a two-state solution based on United Nations resolutions.

The call was made in the Ankara Declaration issued at the conclusion of the organization's 13th summit in the Turkish capital, which also stressed full commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025) on Gaza and the comprehensive plan to end the war.

The declaration highlighted the need to strengthen political and security coordination, expand economic and cultural integration, and turn solidarity among member states into sustainable strategic cooperation.

The organization also reaffirmed its support for Syria's unity, territorial integrity and reconstruction, while calling for continued joint efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The organization comprises five member states; Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan is scheduled to host the organization's 14th summit in 2027, while Kyrgyzstan will host an informal summit the same year.