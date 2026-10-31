Icallify To Attend Africa Tech Festival 2026 To Explore Communication Technology Opportunities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cape Town, South Africa, October 31, 2026 – iCallify, an intelligent communication and contact center software platform, has announced its participation as a visitor at Africa Tech Festival 2026, scheduled for November 16–19, 2026, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa.
Africa Tech Festival brings together technology professionals, industry leaders, telecom operators, infrastructure providers, enterprises, and startups to explore developments in telecommunications, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data centres, and digital transformation.
Through its participation, iCallify aims to connect with industry professionals, explore emerging communication technology requirements, and discuss opportunities around AI-powered contact center software, unified communications, multi-tenant IP PBX, and scalable business communication platforms.
Exploring Communication Technology and Business Opportunities
iCallify supports VoIP providers, Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs), telecom operators, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and other communication providers with AI-powered contact center, unified communications, and multi-tenant IP PBX solutions.
At Africa Tech Festival 2026, the company plans to exchange ideas around scalable communication infrastructure, omnichannel customer engagement, automation, and evolving service provider requirements.
Key Areas of Discussion
During the event, iCallify aims to explore several areas of communication technology, including:
- AI-Powered Contact Center: Intelligent solutions for managing customer interactions and improving communication operations.
- Unified Communications: Integrated platforms supporting business connectivity and collaboration.
- Multi-Tenant IP PBX: Scalable IP PBX solutions for multiple customers and service providers.
- Omnichannel Engagement: Connected customer communication experiences across different channels.
- Communication Infrastructure: Scalable infrastructure and deployment approaches.
- Integrations and Automation: Integration requirements and automation opportunities for communication providers.
Connecting with Telecom Operators and Industry Professionals
Africa Tech Festival 2026 offers iCallify an opportunity to connect with telecom operators, VoIP providers, ITSPs, MSPs, infrastructure providers, and other industry professionals.
The company welcomes discussions with organizations looking to build or scale communication platforms, explore multi-tenant deployments, and expand their communication offerings.
Meet the iCallify Team at Africa Tech Festival 2026
Representatives from iCallify and Inextrix Technologies will attend the event, including:
- Samir Doshi – Co-founder and CTO at Inextrix Technologies and Founder of ASTPP.
- Amit Varma – Business Development Manager at Inextrix Technologies.
Attendees interested in contact center software, unified communications, multi-tenant IP PBX, and scalable communication infrastructure can connect with the team during the festival.
About iCallify
iCallify is an intelligent call center software platform designed to support businesses and communication service providers with advanced communication capabilities. Its offerings include AI-powered contact center solutions, unified communications, and multi-tenant IP PBX capabilities.
The platform supports VoIP providers, ITSPs, telecom operators, and MSPs looking to build scalable communication infrastructure, support omnichannel engagement, and expand their communication offerings.
Event Details:
- Event: Africa Tech Festival 2026
- Dates: November 16–19, 2026
- Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)
- Location: Cape Town, South Africa
Learn more:
Website:
Africa Tech Festival brings together technology professionals, industry leaders, telecom operators, infrastructure providers, enterprises, and startups to explore developments in telecommunications, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data centres, and digital transformation.
Through its participation, iCallify aims to connect with industry professionals, explore emerging communication technology requirements, and discuss opportunities around AI-powered contact center software, unified communications, multi-tenant IP PBX, and scalable business communication platforms.
Exploring Communication Technology and Business Opportunities
iCallify supports VoIP providers, Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs), telecom operators, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and other communication providers with AI-powered contact center, unified communications, and multi-tenant IP PBX solutions.
At Africa Tech Festival 2026, the company plans to exchange ideas around scalable communication infrastructure, omnichannel customer engagement, automation, and evolving service provider requirements.
Key Areas of Discussion
During the event, iCallify aims to explore several areas of communication technology, including:
- AI-Powered Contact Center: Intelligent solutions for managing customer interactions and improving communication operations.
- Unified Communications: Integrated platforms supporting business connectivity and collaboration.
- Multi-Tenant IP PBX: Scalable IP PBX solutions for multiple customers and service providers.
- Omnichannel Engagement: Connected customer communication experiences across different channels.
- Communication Infrastructure: Scalable infrastructure and deployment approaches.
- Integrations and Automation: Integration requirements and automation opportunities for communication providers.
Connecting with Telecom Operators and Industry Professionals
Africa Tech Festival 2026 offers iCallify an opportunity to connect with telecom operators, VoIP providers, ITSPs, MSPs, infrastructure providers, and other industry professionals.
The company welcomes discussions with organizations looking to build or scale communication platforms, explore multi-tenant deployments, and expand their communication offerings.
Meet the iCallify Team at Africa Tech Festival 2026
Representatives from iCallify and Inextrix Technologies will attend the event, including:
- Samir Doshi – Co-founder and CTO at Inextrix Technologies and Founder of ASTPP.
- Amit Varma – Business Development Manager at Inextrix Technologies.
Attendees interested in contact center software, unified communications, multi-tenant IP PBX, and scalable communication infrastructure can connect with the team during the festival.
About iCallify
iCallify is an intelligent call center software platform designed to support businesses and communication service providers with advanced communication capabilities. Its offerings include AI-powered contact center solutions, unified communications, and multi-tenant IP PBX capabilities.
The platform supports VoIP providers, ITSPs, telecom operators, and MSPs looking to build scalable communication infrastructure, support omnichannel engagement, and expand their communication offerings.
Event Details:
- Event: Africa Tech Festival 2026
- Dates: November 16–19, 2026
- Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)
- Location: Cape Town, South Africa
Learn more:
Website:
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