Accor Elevates Tejus Jose To Vice President, Asset Management, India & South Asia
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India: Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, announces the promotion of Tejus Jose to Vice President – Asset Management, India & South Asia. In his new role, he will focus on strengthening asset performance, deepening owner partnerships and driving strategic initiatives that create sustainable, long-term value across the Group's portfolio in the region.
With over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Tejus brings extensive expertise across hotel operations, commercial performance, business strategy and leadership. He has held leadership positions with leading international hospitality groups, including Accor, Hilton, Marriott International and The Oberoi Group, giving him a broad understanding of hotel performance, profitability and the priorities that drive long-term business success.
Prior to his promotion, Tejus served as Director of Operations – ibis & ibis Styles India, overseeing the operations of both brands across the country. His experience across operations, sales and marketing has equipped him with a strong understanding of business performance, operational efficiency and commercial strategy. This combination of operational and commercial expertise will support his focus on asset management and strengthening collaboration with owners and partners across India and South Asia.
As Accor continues to strengthen its presence across India and South Asia, asset management remains central to enhancing portfolio performance and building long-term value. Tejus's experience and understanding of the hospitality business will play an important role in advancing these priorities, fostering stronger owner relationships and supporting the Group's long-term ambitions in the region.
Commenting on the appointment, Ranju Alex, CEO, Accor South Asia, said, "Tejus brings a wealth of hospitality experience and a strong understanding of hotel operations, commercial performance and business strategy. His elevation into the new role comes at an important time as we continue to strengthen our focus on asset performance and long-term value creation across India and South Asia. His ability to build strong owner partnerships and align operational priorities with business objectives will be instrumental in supporting the continued growth of our portfolio and delivering sustainable outcomes for our partners."
Commenting on his new role Tejus Jose, Vice President- Asset Management, India & South Asia, said, "I am delighted to take on this new responsibility with Accor. Having worked across hotel operations, sales and marketing, I look forward to drawing on this experience to strengthen asset performance and deepen our relationships with owners and stakeholders. My focus will be on identifying opportunities to create long-term value, supporting the performance of our portfolio and working closely with our teams and partners to drive sustainable growth across India and South Asia."
Tejus brings a diverse professional background in hospitality, having progressed from sales management into operational leadership roles across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. His experience across multiple markets has equipped him with a strong understanding of hotel performance, operational management, and business strategy, positioning him to contribute to strengthening Accor's asset management capabilities and supporting the Group's continued growth across India and South Asia.
An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, where he specialised in Strategy, Tejus also completed Cornell University's CXO Leadership Program, further strengthening his expertise in strategic leadership, AI-driven business models and financial acumen. Combining extensive industry experience with a strategic perspective on business performance and organisational priorities, he brings the capabilities required to lead complex organisational transformations and high-impact teams. Outside of work, Tejus enjoys cycling, listening to Western music and spending quality time with family and friends.
Tejus will draw on his extensive experience and strategic expertise to strengthen Accor's asset management capabilities, enhance portfolio performance and support the group's long-term growth ambitions across India and South Asia.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
With over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Tejus brings extensive expertise across hotel operations, commercial performance, business strategy and leadership. He has held leadership positions with leading international hospitality groups, including Accor, Hilton, Marriott International and The Oberoi Group, giving him a broad understanding of hotel performance, profitability and the priorities that drive long-term business success.
Prior to his promotion, Tejus served as Director of Operations – ibis & ibis Styles India, overseeing the operations of both brands across the country. His experience across operations, sales and marketing has equipped him with a strong understanding of business performance, operational efficiency and commercial strategy. This combination of operational and commercial expertise will support his focus on asset management and strengthening collaboration with owners and partners across India and South Asia.
As Accor continues to strengthen its presence across India and South Asia, asset management remains central to enhancing portfolio performance and building long-term value. Tejus's experience and understanding of the hospitality business will play an important role in advancing these priorities, fostering stronger owner relationships and supporting the Group's long-term ambitions in the region.
Commenting on the appointment, Ranju Alex, CEO, Accor South Asia, said, "Tejus brings a wealth of hospitality experience and a strong understanding of hotel operations, commercial performance and business strategy. His elevation into the new role comes at an important time as we continue to strengthen our focus on asset performance and long-term value creation across India and South Asia. His ability to build strong owner partnerships and align operational priorities with business objectives will be instrumental in supporting the continued growth of our portfolio and delivering sustainable outcomes for our partners."
Commenting on his new role Tejus Jose, Vice President- Asset Management, India & South Asia, said, "I am delighted to take on this new responsibility with Accor. Having worked across hotel operations, sales and marketing, I look forward to drawing on this experience to strengthen asset performance and deepen our relationships with owners and stakeholders. My focus will be on identifying opportunities to create long-term value, supporting the performance of our portfolio and working closely with our teams and partners to drive sustainable growth across India and South Asia."
Tejus brings a diverse professional background in hospitality, having progressed from sales management into operational leadership roles across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. His experience across multiple markets has equipped him with a strong understanding of hotel performance, operational management, and business strategy, positioning him to contribute to strengthening Accor's asset management capabilities and supporting the Group's continued growth across India and South Asia.
An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, where he specialised in Strategy, Tejus also completed Cornell University's CXO Leadership Program, further strengthening his expertise in strategic leadership, AI-driven business models and financial acumen. Combining extensive industry experience with a strategic perspective on business performance and organisational priorities, he brings the capabilities required to lead complex organisational transformations and high-impact teams. Outside of work, Tejus enjoys cycling, listening to Western music and spending quality time with family and friends.
Tejus will draw on his extensive experience and strategic expertise to strengthen Accor's asset management capabilities, enhance portfolio performance and support the group's long-term growth ambitions across India and South Asia.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
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