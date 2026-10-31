Atlanta Chimney Caps Need A Bird Check First, Says Clean Air Duct Cleaning & Chimney

Clean Air Duct Cleaning & Chimney Team

Chimney inspection

Chimney swifts often roost in Atlanta chimneys during fall migration, so technicians check the flue for birds before installing a new cap.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta-area homeowners planning their first fire of the season should start by looking at the chimney cap. Clean Air Duct Cleaning & Chimney, which serves Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Alpharetta, is reminding residents that a missing or loose cap leaves the flue open to rain, leaves and animals.Most fireplaces sit unused from spring until fall. During those months, a cap can rust, shift in a storm or blow off entirely, and many homeowners don't notice until smoke, water or strange noises point to a problem.What a chimney cap doesA chimney cap covers the top of the flue while letting smoke and combustion gases escape. Most caps combine a metal hood with a mesh screen that keeps out rain, debris and animals.A replacement cap has to match the flue size, the attachment points and the fireplace or appliance it serves. A cap that fits poorly or has a torn screen offers little protection. The company provides chimney cap installation in Atlanta, including standard replacement caps and custom caps for chimneys that need a different size or shape.Chimney swifts may still be insideChimney swifts nest and roost in chimneys, and large groups gather in them during fall migration. A cool day doesn't mean the birds have left."Every fall we get calls about chirping that homeowners assume is mice or squirrels," said [Full Name], [title] at Clean Air Duct Cleaning & Chimney. "Often it's chimney swifts, and that changes the job. We check the flue before any cap goes on, because once it's on, those birds can't get out."Federal law protects chimney swifts under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. If technicians find swifts or an active nest, the cleaning or cap installation waits until the birds are gone. Homeowners who have heard chirping or seen birds flying into the chimney should mention it when they book service.Signs a cap needs attentionSome problems are visible from the yard, such as a missing cap, a cap that leans, a bent hood or a torn screen. Others show up indoors: scratching in the flue, leaves and twigs in the firebox, or water near the fireplace.A leak doesn't always start at the cap. Damaged flashing, cracked masonry or a worn chimney crown can also let water in, so the technician needs to find the source before recommending a repair.Homeowners don't need to climb onto the roof to check. They can describe what they've noticed and schedule an inspection.Inspection before installationBefore fitting a cap, the technician inspects the top of the chimney, the existing cap and the accessible parts of the flue for damage, blockages and animal activity. Any cleaning or animal work happens first.Homeowners who hear animals in the chimney can ask about the company's chimney animal removal services. The right approach depends on the animal and on whether protected birds are involved.A new cap won't clear creosote buildup, fix a damaged flue or remove a blockage. If the inspection turns up any of these, the homeowner should have them addressed before using the fireplace.Serving Atlanta and nearby communitiesClean Air Duct Cleaning & Chimney installs, replaces and custom-builds chimney caps and also offers chimney sweeping, inspections and repairs across Atlanta and nearby communities. Homeowners can call (470) 706-6431 to report a missing or damaged cap, get an estimate or book service before they light their first fire.About Clean Air Duct Cleaning & ChimneyClean Air Duct Cleaning & Chimney is an Atlanta home service company that cleans and repairs chimneys, fireplaces, air ducts and dryer vents for homes and businesses across the metro area. Its chimney services cover inspections, sweeping, cap installation and masonry work, along with leak, crown and flashing repairs.Clean Air Duct Cleaning & Chimney333 Sandy Springs Cir Unit 207Atlanta, GA 30328Phone: (470) 706-6431Website:

Clean Air Duct Cleaning & Chimney

Clean Air Duct Cleaning & Chimney

+1 470-706-6431

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Atlanta Chimney Caps Need a Bird Check First, Says Clean Air Duct Cleaning & Chimney News Provided By Clean Air Duct Cleaning & Chimney October 31, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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