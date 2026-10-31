Gunman Kills 1, Wounds 6 at Halloween Store in California Mall
(MENAFN) One person was killed and six others were wounded in a shooting at a Halloween store inside a California shopping mall on Friday night, according to U.S. media reports published Saturday.
Police were called to a Spirit Halloween store at Solano Town Center in Fairfield at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, a national television network reported. Officers arrived to find seven people with gunshot wounds. One of them later died.
Critical injuries
The six surviving victims were taken to local hospitals. At least three are in critical condition. Authorities have not yet released the victims’ identities.
Manhunt under way
Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify the suspect. The scene remains under investigation.
“We encourage anyone in the community with information to contact the Fairfield Police Department,” a national television network quoted Police Chief Dan Marshall as saying.
Police were called to a Spirit Halloween store at Solano Town Center in Fairfield at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, a national television network reported. Officers arrived to find seven people with gunshot wounds. One of them later died.
Critical injuries
The six surviving victims were taken to local hospitals. At least three are in critical condition. Authorities have not yet released the victims’ identities.
Manhunt under way
Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify the suspect. The scene remains under investigation.
“We encourage anyone in the community with information to contact the Fairfield Police Department,” a national television network quoted Police Chief Dan Marshall as saying.
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