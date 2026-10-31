NordBalt Power Link Goes Dark; Lithuania’s Grid Stays Stable
(MENAFN) Lithuania and Sweden lost their NordBalt electricity connection on Friday afternoon, according to media reports.
Early reports indicate the high-voltage direct current link tripped offline after a failure at the converter station on the Swedish side, a Lithuanian national broadcaster reported.
Backup reserves were activated immediately after the disconnection, and power supply to Lithuanian consumers was neither disrupted nor destabilized, Lithuania’s electricity transmission system operator Litgrid told the broadcaster.
The 700 MW cable has been in service since 2016.
A Swedish public broadcaster reported that Swedish grid operator Svenska kraftnat is “investigating the cause,” while the outage left the Swedish electricity grid unaffected.
“There is currently nothing to indicate external influence,” noted Tobias Ostberg, spokesperson for the Swedish company.
Early reports indicate the high-voltage direct current link tripped offline after a failure at the converter station on the Swedish side, a Lithuanian national broadcaster reported.
Backup reserves were activated immediately after the disconnection, and power supply to Lithuanian consumers was neither disrupted nor destabilized, Lithuania’s electricity transmission system operator Litgrid told the broadcaster.
The 700 MW cable has been in service since 2016.
A Swedish public broadcaster reported that Swedish grid operator Svenska kraftnat is “investigating the cause,” while the outage left the Swedish electricity grid unaffected.
“There is currently nothing to indicate external influence,” noted Tobias Ostberg, spokesperson for the Swedish company.
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