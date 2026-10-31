Hours In Queue For Devotees, VIP Darshan For Gold Smuggling Accused Ranya Rao Hasanamba Visit Sparks Anger

Actress Harshavardhini, popularly known as Ranya Rao, who is facing charges in a multi-crore Dubai gold smuggling case, has landed in the spotlight again after visiting the famous Sri Hasanamba Temple in Hassan, Karnataka. Her visit during the temple's annual festival has drawn criticism after she and her family reportedly received VIP treatment using official protocol facilities.

Ranya Rao Arrives With Family In VIP Vehicle

The historic Hasanamba Temple opens its doors to devotees only once a year. Ranya Rao visited the temple during this year's annual festival, accompanied by her father, retired senior police officer and former Director General of Police (DGP) Ramachandra Rao, and other family members.

Unlike ordinary devotees, who have to wait in queues for darshan, the family reportedly arrived at the temple premises in a government VIP protocol vehicle. The temple administration arranged a special and quick darshan for them.

Ranya Rao and her father, Ramachandra Rao, were allowed to go directly to the sanctum sanctorum to offer prayers and seek the deity's blessings.

The visit has attracted attention because of the actress's involvement in the high-profile gold smuggling case.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Ranya Rao at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on March 3, 2025, after she was allegedly caught smuggling 14.2 kg of gold worth Rs 12.56 crore from Dubai.

The DRI reportedly failed to file the chargesheet within the stipulated period, allowing her to secure default bail. However, she continued to remain in custody under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act. She was released from jail in April 2026 after completing nearly a year of preventive detention.

The court subsequently granted her conditional bail with strict conditions. In a separate development, the Customs Department recently ordered her to pay a penalty of Rs 89.98 crore.

Public Questions VIP Treatment At Hasanamba Temple

Ranya Rao's special darshan has triggered criticism, particularly because ordinary devotees often wait for hours in long queues to seek blessings at the temple.

The use of a government protocol vehicle and the special arrangements for the actress and her family have raised questions about whether VIP privileges should be extended to people facing serious criminal charges.

Several people on social media have questioned how the family received such facilities while other devotees had to wait their turn. Some have also attributed the special treatment to her father's former position and influence.

The incident has once again brought the issue of VIP privileges at religious places into focus, with people questioning the difference in treatment between ordinary devotees and those arriving with official protocol.