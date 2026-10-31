Turkish FM Fidan Meets Rubio, Motegi as G20 Talks Open in Atlanta
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan joined the opening session of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in the United States on Friday, then used the sidelines of the two-day gathering in the Southern city of Atlanta for a series of high-level talks.
Fidan met Indonesian Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on the margins of the summit.
In his session with Motegi, Fidan pressed for deeper economic ties between Türkiye and Japan and for cooperation to extend into new fields, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said. He also called for more mutual investment and closer partnerships between Turkish and Japanese companies operating in third countries.
The two ministers also reviewed high-level visits planned between their countries in the coming days, along with recent developments in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.
In a separate closed-door meeting on Friday, Fidan sat down with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is hosting the G20 gathering, according to the same ministry sources. The sources said the pair discussed bilateral relations, the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Russia-Ukraine war and other regional matters. No details of the meeting itself were disclosed.
Fidan also held sideline talks with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband. Later, he attended the welcome reception hosted by Rubio.
The meeting convenes top diplomats from the world’s leading economies to tackle global economic challenges, geopolitical tensions, energy and food security, freedom of navigation and supply chain resilience. It comes amid ongoing international conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and tensions involving Iran, both of which continue to fuel concern over regional stability and the global economy.
The Atlanta session is the last ministerial-level meeting under the US G20 presidency before the leaders’ summit scheduled for Dec. 14-15 in Miami, Florida.
Fidan met Indonesian Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on the margins of the summit.
In his session with Motegi, Fidan pressed for deeper economic ties between Türkiye and Japan and for cooperation to extend into new fields, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said. He also called for more mutual investment and closer partnerships between Turkish and Japanese companies operating in third countries.
The two ministers also reviewed high-level visits planned between their countries in the coming days, along with recent developments in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.
In a separate closed-door meeting on Friday, Fidan sat down with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is hosting the G20 gathering, according to the same ministry sources. The sources said the pair discussed bilateral relations, the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Russia-Ukraine war and other regional matters. No details of the meeting itself were disclosed.
Fidan also held sideline talks with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband. Later, he attended the welcome reception hosted by Rubio.
The meeting convenes top diplomats from the world’s leading economies to tackle global economic challenges, geopolitical tensions, energy and food security, freedom of navigation and supply chain resilience. It comes amid ongoing international conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and tensions involving Iran, both of which continue to fuel concern over regional stability and the global economy.
The Atlanta session is the last ministerial-level meeting under the US G20 presidency before the leaders’ summit scheduled for Dec. 14-15 in Miami, Florida.
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