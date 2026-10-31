2 Killed Clearing Roads for Oleshky Aid Mission as Ceasefire Holds
(MENAFN) Two people, one of them a demining specialist, died Friday while clearing roads for a humanitarian mission in Oleshky, a Ukrainian city under Russian control, a Russian state news agency reported, citing Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova.
“One demining specialist and another person were killed during the operation. We extend our condolences to their families and loved ones,” Lantratova said in remarks to reporters.
Despite the deaths, Lantratova said on Telegram that the ceasefire covering the mission zone is still holding. No incidents have been recorded, she said, and both Moscow and Kyiv are keeping their commitments.
She said she is en route to Oleshky with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets to coordinate the rollout of agreements reached with help from US first lady Melania Trump.
The voluntary evacuation of residents is being supported by 25 buses with a combined capacity above 750 passengers, nine ambulances and more than 50 healthcare workers, Lantratova said.
Lubinets separately confirmed that the temporary truce is intact and that the mission is moving forward under the arrangements agreed with Lantratova, backed and coordinated by the Trumps.
He said the operation is meant to get aid to everyone who needs it, with a focus on older people, people with disabilities and those unable to look after themselves.
“Another equally important priority is ensuring that civilians have the opportunity to leave the city,” he wrote on US social media platform X. “Everyone who wishes to leave Oleshky will be given the opportunity to do so safely. At the same time, those who decide to remain will be able to stay and will receive all the necessary humanitarian assistance.”
The Russia-Ukraine ceasefire for Oleshky, a city Moscow seized in 2022, was brokered by Trump. It took effect at 0100GMT Tuesday to allow aid deliveries and civilian evacuations, and it remains in force until 10.59 pm (2059GMT) Sunday.
“One demining specialist and another person were killed during the operation. We extend our condolences to their families and loved ones,” Lantratova said in remarks to reporters.
Despite the deaths, Lantratova said on Telegram that the ceasefire covering the mission zone is still holding. No incidents have been recorded, she said, and both Moscow and Kyiv are keeping their commitments.
She said she is en route to Oleshky with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets to coordinate the rollout of agreements reached with help from US first lady Melania Trump.
The voluntary evacuation of residents is being supported by 25 buses with a combined capacity above 750 passengers, nine ambulances and more than 50 healthcare workers, Lantratova said.
Lubinets separately confirmed that the temporary truce is intact and that the mission is moving forward under the arrangements agreed with Lantratova, backed and coordinated by the Trumps.
He said the operation is meant to get aid to everyone who needs it, with a focus on older people, people with disabilities and those unable to look after themselves.
“Another equally important priority is ensuring that civilians have the opportunity to leave the city,” he wrote on US social media platform X. “Everyone who wishes to leave Oleshky will be given the opportunity to do so safely. At the same time, those who decide to remain will be able to stay and will receive all the necessary humanitarian assistance.”
The Russia-Ukraine ceasefire for Oleshky, a city Moscow seized in 2022, was brokered by Trump. It took effect at 0100GMT Tuesday to allow aid deliveries and civilian evacuations, and it remains in force until 10.59 pm (2059GMT) Sunday.
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