CENTCOM Denies Iran Sank US Drone Vessel in Hormuz
(MENAFN) US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday rejected an Iranian claim that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had destroyed an unmanned US military surface vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.
“All U.S. military unmanned surface vessels in the Middle East are accounted for, including a squadron of advanced sea drones on patrol in the Strait of Hormuz supporting CENTCOM’s defensive layer,” CENTCOM said on X.
The denial followed an earlier announcement by the Iranian Navy, which said it had destroyed an “enemy unmanned vessel” operating east of the strait. According to a statement carried by Iran’s official state-run news agency, the navy did not identify the vessel or its operator.
The Iranian Navy also reported that two tankers hit naval mines and caught fire after entering waters Iran regards as restricted. Separately, the IRGC Navy said it had halted two tankers attempting to pass through the strait along unauthorized routes.
The incidents come as tensions climb between Tehran and Washington over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy supplies.
“All U.S. military unmanned surface vessels in the Middle East are accounted for, including a squadron of advanced sea drones on patrol in the Strait of Hormuz supporting CENTCOM’s defensive layer,” CENTCOM said on X.
The denial followed an earlier announcement by the Iranian Navy, which said it had destroyed an “enemy unmanned vessel” operating east of the strait. According to a statement carried by Iran’s official state-run news agency, the navy did not identify the vessel or its operator.
The Iranian Navy also reported that two tankers hit naval mines and caught fire after entering waters Iran regards as restricted. Separately, the IRGC Navy said it had halted two tankers attempting to pass through the strait along unauthorized routes.
The incidents come as tensions climb between Tehran and Washington over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy supplies.
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