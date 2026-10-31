Man Rescues Rare River Dolphin In Nepal Heartwarming Viral Video Wins Hearts (WATCH)

A heartwarming video of a wildlife rescue is going viral on the internet where a man is seen to guide an endangered river dolphin back into the water. The gesture of kindness has generated discussions on animal conservation and the necessity to safeguard endangered freshwater species.

The video shows a man rescuing a stranded river dolphin and delicately putting it back in the water. The rescue has thrown light on the presence of endangered Ganges river dolphins in Nepal and the mounting risks to the species, albeit the specific site of the occurrence has not been verified.

Rare River Dolphin Found in Nepal's Freshwater Systems

Did you know that dolphins are not just in the oceans? The endangered Ganges river dolphin, a fresh water species, is also found in Nepal in numerous major river systems. These dolphins live in rivers such as the Karnali, Koshi and Narayani. In Mohana river in Kailali district also, such sightings have been observed.

Ganges River Dolphins, unlike their sea counterparts, are freshwater mammals specifically adapted to traversing rivers with poor visibility. They use echolocation to help them find food, navigate their environment and communicate. These dolphins are often known as 'Susu' because to the peculiar sound they produce when they breathe. They are one of the most interesting aquatic species in South Asia.

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The rescue video reminds us that even the smallest gestures of kindness may make an impact in animal protection. Stranded dolphins can be at risk of dehydration, injury and other risks if they remain out of the water for a prolonged period.

But a wild dolphin must be rescued with care and knowledge. Do not try to handle or move these animals unless you are a certified wildlife rescuer or a local authority. The Ganges river dolphin is also an important indicator of the health of the freshwater ecosystems. By protecting its habitat we also protect other water species and the natural balance of rivers.

The video has highlighted an important conservation issue, though the location and circumstances of the rescue have not been verified.