Ramji Suneja Demands Sedition Charges Over CJP Protest Insults PM

Demand for Legal Action Against CJP Protesters

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Manavadhikar Sanrakshan Samiti National President Ramji Suneja has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking registration of FIRs against participants and organisers of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest held at Jantar Mantar in September, alleging that vulgar and insulting slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter, Suneja demanded strict action against those involved, including sedition charges, a public trial at Jantar Mantar and penalties for parents of minors who allegedly participated in the protest. He also urged the filing of a review petition before the Supreme Court.

Allegations of Damage to National Image

Suneja said that the Prime Minister could forgive insults directed at him personally, but the alleged damage to the country's image was a different matter. "While the Prime Minister holds the right to forgive attacks on his personal image, the damage inflicted upon the nation's global image cannot be compensated under any circumstances or in any manner," he wrote. "Certain participants displayed vulgarity; some girls crossed all boundaries of civility by using derogatory and vulgar language against the Hon'ble Prime Minister," the letter stated.

Responsibility of Protest Organisers

Suneja also held the protest organisers responsible, alleging that they did not take steps to stop or condemn such conduct. "The organisers who called for this protest bear full responsibility to ensure demonstrators remain within legal bounds, to halt and condemn any violations or obscenity, and to ensure non-recurrence," he wrote. Demanding legal action, he said, "FIRs must be registered and strict legal proceedings initiated against them." He also called for an investigation into the incident and said those responsible for damaging the country's reputation should be penalised. "The culprits should be tried directly in public at Jantar Mantar and punished; parents of minors (under 18 years) must also face penalties," he said in the letter.

Calls for Deterrent Legal Measures

Suneja also urged the President to seek a review of the Supreme Court's earlier direction concerning the withdrawal of cases against activists, arguing that such action had not prevented similar incidents. In the letter, Suneja went on to demand punishments that fall outside the conventional legal process. He wrote, "Therefore, sedition charges should be lodged against all involved; they should be penalised right where they uttered abuses, and faced with a shower of bullets." He further said, "They should be garlanded with shoes and have their faces blackened."

Acknowledging that the country follows a reformative legal system, Suneja said, "As a law graduate, I am aware our nation follows reformative law, but I am advocating for deterrent law here, as extraordinary measures are needed to preserve national pride," he wrote. "Otherwise, this organisation will take the matter to the public to raise awareness and seek justice," he said. (ANI)

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