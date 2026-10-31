Congress MP Questions Amit Shah On Special Parliamentary Session Call

Congress MP Challenges Government on Parliamentary Session

Congress MP Jebi Mather on Saturday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's suggestion of convening a special session of Parliament to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, alleging that the government's actions during previous parliamentary sessions did not reflect its stated willingness to engage in a debate. Taking a swipe at Shah, Mather said that while the government had the authority to decide on parliamentary proceedings, the presence of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister during the Monsoon Session had raised questions about their commitment to parliamentary discussions.“It is very easy to say things in words, but we do not see them being put into action. It is their government; they decide everything. When they decided on the Monsoon Session, did we see the Prime Minister or the Home Minister in Parliament? Did they enter Parliament at all, except on the last day of the Monsoon Session?” she said.

Opposition Alleges Lack of Opportunity to Debate

Mather further alleged that the government was apprehensive about issues being raised by the Opposition, including the alleged paper leaks and protests by students and young people demanding justice.“They were so frightened by the paper leak issue, by the protests at Jantar Mantar and across the country, and by the young boys and girls demanding justice.” Stating that the Congress is ready for a discussion, Mather said,“Let them convene Parliament. We also want to say many things and discuss and debate. Simply saying that they are not afraid does not reflect their actions. They are frightened and frustrated.”

Congress leader Deepa Dasmunsi also criticised the functioning of Parliament, alleging that Opposition members were not being given adequate opportunities to raise issues and that proceedings were frequently disrupted.“Whenever the LoP or any member of the INDIA alliance attempts to speak in Parliament, all that is witnessed is uproar and bullying. No serious discussion can take place. It appears that because they possess a greater numerical strength, they believe they can do whatever they please-that is their attitude,” Dasmunsi said. She further said that the situation in Parliament had changed,“The situation today is starkly different from what we have seen in Parliament in the past; even critical issues are not being discussed properly. The BJP claims they have nothing to hide and are open to discussion-we, too, are ready for discussion.”

Amit Shah's Challenge to Opposition Leaders

The remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to discuss the SIR issue in Parliament, asserting that the BJP was ready for a debate and had nothing to hide. Shah had also said that the BJP was prepared to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the issue, while accusing Opposition parties of deliberately disrupting parliamentary proceedings. Addressing a state executive committee meeting in Lucknow on Friday, Shah challenged the Opposition leaders to participate in a parliamentary debate on the controversy surrounding the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the SIR exercise. "...' Rahul Baba,' I challenge both you and Akhilesh Yadav right here and now: the Bharatiya Janata Party is fully prepared to discuss this (CEC-SIR row) in Parliament. We have nothing to hide. Let us convene a special session of Parliament-but they have no intention of speaking there. They refuse to let Parliament function; instead, they just create a ruckus," Shah said. (ANI)

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