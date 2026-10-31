Fenerbahce Keeps Kuyt as Coach Ahead of Liverpool Clash
(MENAFN) Fenerbahce said Friday that interim head coach Dirk Kuyt will stay in charge until the November international break, as the Turkish club speeds up its hunt for a permanent successor.
The Istanbul side handed the job to the former Dutch international on Wednesday, after head coach Ismail Kartal resigned. In its latest statement, the club said its board of directors had reviewed the team’s coaching arrangements and chose to keep Kuyt in place until the pause in league play.
“It has been decided that Dirk Kuyt will assume technical responsibility for our first-team squad until the league break for international fixtures,” the club said.
A board-appointed committee will oversee the selection of a new head coach, Fenerbahce added, and the process will be fast-tracked.
Kuyt’s Liverpool test
The 46-year-old will face his old club quickly. Fenerbahce host Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Kuyt spent six seasons at Anfield between 2006 and 2012, scoring 71 goals in 285 appearances and lifting the League Cup in 2012.
Before the international break, he will also take charge of matches against Goztepe, Liverpool and Corum FK.
Return to Istanbul
The former forward played for Fenerbahce from 2012 to 2015 and came back to the club in June as Kartal’s assistant.
Kartal stepped down Tuesday, a day after Fenerbahce lost 2-1 in the derby to archrivals Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.
The Istanbul side handed the job to the former Dutch international on Wednesday, after head coach Ismail Kartal resigned. In its latest statement, the club said its board of directors had reviewed the team’s coaching arrangements and chose to keep Kuyt in place until the pause in league play.
“It has been decided that Dirk Kuyt will assume technical responsibility for our first-team squad until the league break for international fixtures,” the club said.
A board-appointed committee will oversee the selection of a new head coach, Fenerbahce added, and the process will be fast-tracked.
Kuyt’s Liverpool test
The 46-year-old will face his old club quickly. Fenerbahce host Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Kuyt spent six seasons at Anfield between 2006 and 2012, scoring 71 goals in 285 appearances and lifting the League Cup in 2012.
Before the international break, he will also take charge of matches against Goztepe, Liverpool and Corum FK.
Return to Istanbul
The former forward played for Fenerbahce from 2012 to 2015 and came back to the club in June as Kartal’s assistant.
Kartal stepped down Tuesday, a day after Fenerbahce lost 2-1 in the derby to archrivals Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.
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