US Orders Non-Emergency Staff Out of Saudi as Houthi Attacks Surge
(MENAFN) The US State Department has ordered non-emergency government employees and their families out of Saudi Arabia as attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group intensify, the US Embassy announced Friday.
In a security alert, the US Mission to Saudi Arabia said the departure order took effect Oct. 23 because of mounting safety risks. It cautioned that Houthi strikes on civilian airports and critical infrastructure had already caused casualties and major travel disruptions, and that hostilities could escalate rapidly.
Following recent missile and drone attacks, US government personnel must now obtain special authorization before using any airport in the kingdom, the statement said.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has partially reopened, the embassy said. Airports in Jeddah and Dammam remain operational but are experiencing delays and cancellations.
The mission also urged US citizens to use extreme caution when flying and warned them not to photograph missile interceptions or attack sites, citing Saudi regulations.
Surge in attacks
The alert follows a sharp rise in Houthi assaults on the kingdom. On Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the group toward Riyadh. On Friday, the coalition reported shooting down a Houthi cruise missile aimed at western Saudi Arabia, along with a drone over the Riyadh region.
The Houthis have also claimed strikes on Saudi oil facilities and airports in recent days.
Background
The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have held the capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.
In a security alert, the US Mission to Saudi Arabia said the departure order took effect Oct. 23 because of mounting safety risks. It cautioned that Houthi strikes on civilian airports and critical infrastructure had already caused casualties and major travel disruptions, and that hostilities could escalate rapidly.
Following recent missile and drone attacks, US government personnel must now obtain special authorization before using any airport in the kingdom, the statement said.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has partially reopened, the embassy said. Airports in Jeddah and Dammam remain operational but are experiencing delays and cancellations.
The mission also urged US citizens to use extreme caution when flying and warned them not to photograph missile interceptions or attack sites, citing Saudi regulations.
Surge in attacks
The alert follows a sharp rise in Houthi assaults on the kingdom. On Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the group toward Riyadh. On Friday, the coalition reported shooting down a Houthi cruise missile aimed at western Saudi Arabia, along with a drone over the Riyadh region.
The Houthis have also claimed strikes on Saudi oil facilities and airports in recent days.
Background
The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have held the capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment