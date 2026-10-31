US Clears USD2.1B Patriot Missile Sale to Ukraine, Paid by Allies
(MENAFN) The US State Department on Friday approved the potential sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement missiles and associated equipment to Ukraine, a package valued at an estimated $2.1 billion.
The department said the cost is “funded entirely by partners and allies.” Its statement spelled out the financing: “Ukraine will pay for this purchase with donations from Canada, Germany, and Norway via the JUMPSTART program and national funds, financed by the European Union’s Ukraine Support Loan,” it said in a statement. “No U.S. funds are involved in this sale.”
The package also covers classified and unclassified spare parts, as well as logistics and program support. Lockheed Martin is slated to serve as the principal contractor.
The green light arrives just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed that Kyiv has received an average of 12 Patriot interceptors per month from the US this year, against a need to intercept roughly 150 Russian ballistic missiles monthly.
On Monday, Zelenskyy said Kyiv had waited nearly a month for US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to approve missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems.
The financing instrument, the Ukraine Support Loan, is a European Union credit facility worth up to €90 billion (over $100 billion) for 2026-2027, with €60 billion earmarked for Ukraine’s defense needs. The European Commission has cleared Ukraine to use the loan to purchase US-made Patriot interceptors.
The department said the cost is “funded entirely by partners and allies.” Its statement spelled out the financing: “Ukraine will pay for this purchase with donations from Canada, Germany, and Norway via the JUMPSTART program and national funds, financed by the European Union’s Ukraine Support Loan,” it said in a statement. “No U.S. funds are involved in this sale.”
The package also covers classified and unclassified spare parts, as well as logistics and program support. Lockheed Martin is slated to serve as the principal contractor.
The green light arrives just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed that Kyiv has received an average of 12 Patriot interceptors per month from the US this year, against a need to intercept roughly 150 Russian ballistic missiles monthly.
On Monday, Zelenskyy said Kyiv had waited nearly a month for US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to approve missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems.
The financing instrument, the Ukraine Support Loan, is a European Union credit facility worth up to €90 billion (over $100 billion) for 2026-2027, with €60 billion earmarked for Ukraine’s defense needs. The European Commission has cleared Ukraine to use the loan to purchase US-made Patriot interceptors.
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