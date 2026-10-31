Saudi Air Defenses Down Houthi Drone Over Medina in 4th Attack Today
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Friday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi group over the Medina region of western Saudi Arabia, the fourth reported Houthi attack on the kingdom in a single day.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that the drone was shot down in the region.
Earlier in the day, the coalition said it had neutralized three other threats: a ballistic missile aimed at the southern region, a cruise missile heading toward the western region and a drone over the Mecca region.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree flatly denied that the group had carried out any operations against Saudi territory. Posting on US social media platform X, Saree dismissed the coalition’s claim of a drone interception over Medina and accused Saudi Arabia of fabricating the allegation.
Meanwhile, the Yemeni government condemned what it described as renewed Houthi strikes on the Maashiq Presidential Palace in Aden, the second such attack, and on Aden International Airport, the seventh, along with an alleged attempt to target Mecca. Officials called the attacks a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and shows contempt for the sanctity of Islamic holy sites.
In a statement, the government said the assaults endangered state institutions and civilian facilities, and it voiced full solidarity with Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that the drone was shot down in the region.
Earlier in the day, the coalition said it had neutralized three other threats: a ballistic missile aimed at the southern region, a cruise missile heading toward the western region and a drone over the Mecca region.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree flatly denied that the group had carried out any operations against Saudi territory. Posting on US social media platform X, Saree dismissed the coalition’s claim of a drone interception over Medina and accused Saudi Arabia of fabricating the allegation.
Meanwhile, the Yemeni government condemned what it described as renewed Houthi strikes on the Maashiq Presidential Palace in Aden, the second such attack, and on Aden International Airport, the seventh, along with an alleged attempt to target Mecca. Officials called the attacks a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and shows contempt for the sanctity of Islamic holy sites.
In a statement, the government said the assaults endangered state institutions and civilian facilities, and it voiced full solidarity with Saudi Arabia.
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