Crypto News: Pepeto Announces $11.27M Raised While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $1M Despite The Binance Hack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto announced that its presale passed $11.27 million during one of the worst weeks for crypto this year. The Binance hack drained about $6.3 billion from the world's largest exchange, and Bitcoin fell below $77,000 as traders rushed to sell. Pepeto buyers did not follow them. Its presale stages kept closing, buyers kept coming back with larger amounts, and the token is still priced at $0.0000001904, the lowest price it will ever have.

This gap between sellers and buyers is not new. After most big exchange hacks of the past decade, small traders sold, large investors bought, and a bull run followed months later. Those past hacks help explain the newest Bitcoin price prediction, and why some of the same large investors are now buying into presales like Pepeto.

Crypto News: What Past Exchange Hacks Say About the Binance Hack and the Bitcoin Price Prediction

The Binance hack began on October 29, when attackers moved about $6.36 billion out of Binance wallets, according to TRM Labs, which linked the attack to North Korea. Bitcoin fell below $77,000, and about $628 million in bets on higher prices were closed in the first hour, according to Trending Topics. Not everyone was selling, though. Blockchain tracker Lookonchain found nine new wallets that bought 1,900 BTC, worth about $148 million, as prices fell. This has happened before. After the Bitfinex hack in August 2016, Bitcoin fell about 20%, then rose to nearly $20,000 by December 2017. After Binance lost 7,000 BTC in May 2019, Bitcoin more than doubled within seven weeks. After Bybit lost $1.5 billion in February 2025, Bitcoin hit a record above $126,000 that October. Some traders think it is no coincidence, and that large investors wait for fear to push small holders out, then buy their coins cheap.

The lowest price may not have come yet. In four of the last six major exchange hacks, Bitcoin set a deeper low two to three weeks later, according to 99Bitcoins, giving large buyers a second chance. After that, the forecasts are high. This week, Michael Saylor said Bitcoin could pass $100,000 within a year and start a new bull market, according to The Motley Fool. Bernstein's Bitcoin price prediction goes further, at close to $1 million by 2033, according to Swan Bitcoin. From $78,000, that is about 13 times the money in seven years, which suits a large fund but is slow for smaller investors. In past bull runs, Bitcoin rose first, and then profits moved into early projects that had not yet listed.

Pepeto is one of the presales getting that attention now.

Why Big Wallets Are Watching Pepeto After the Binance Hack

Pepeto matches the type of buy large investors make while others are selling. This week, a trader who once turned about $251 into roughly $100 million in PEPE bought another 45 billion PEPE right after the Binance hacker sold all of his PEPE, according to Lookonchain. Pepeto is at the early stage where buyers like that usually get in. Its rounds are closing faster and entries are getting larger.

Unlike PEPE, which grew to billions without any product, Pepeto adds a working DeFi exchange to the same meme appeal, giving holders a reason to stay after the excitement fades.

"The founder who took the original Pepe to $11 billion is now bringing that community to an exchange designed by our former Binance executive, turning attention into trading volume that supports the price for years," said a Pepeto team representative.

The exchange is already built, with free swaps across Ethereum, BNB Chain and Solana, an AI scanner that checks every token before listing, and a SolidProof audit done before the first stage opens. Pepeto's Binance listing is approaching, and the talk among traders is that it could come sooner than expected. But if the listing happens while the Bitcoin price prediction points toward $1 million, presale buyers will hold a token bought at its lowest price just as the bull run begins.

Conclusion

The Binance hack pushed Bitcoin below $77,000 and led crypto news this week. After the Bitfinex, Binance and Bybit hacks, Bitcoin also fell first, then rose much higher within months. Traders who sold missed that rise, while large wallets that bought the dip profited, and this week those wallets were buying again.

If the latest Bitcoin price prediction is right, Bitcoin could pass $100,000 within a year, and in past bull runs profits then moved into early projects. Pepeto has raised $11.27 million, has a working exchange and a Binance listing approaching, and its token is still at its lowest price.

That price lasts only until this stage closes, and stages have closed faster since the hack. The official Pepeto website shows how much is left. After the listing, people who waited will pay more than those who bought early.

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