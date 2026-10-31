Havelsan Seals Nigeria Defense Pact Spanning Cyber, Drones, C4ISR
(MENAFN) Turkish defense technology firm Havelsan has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Defense Industries Corporation of Nigeria, opening a broad new front in defense and technology cooperation between the two countries, the company announced Friday.
The pact was concluded at the Africa International Defense Exhibition 2026 (Afridex) in Nigeria, part of Havelsan’s push to widen its international partnerships.
The memorandum spans six major areas: command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems; simulation and training technologies; autonomous and unmanned systems; information and communication technologies; integrated security solutions; and cybersecurity.
The two parties plan to evaluate prospects for joint projects, pinpoint areas of shared benefit and lay the groundwork for long-term partnerships across the defense and technology sectors. The agreement is also meant to deepen bilateral defense ties and surface new openings for collaborative technology work.
Under the arrangement, Havelsan intends to transfer its technological expertise to Nigerian stakeholders, supporting the buildup of advanced defense capabilities in the country.
The company said it aims to convert the cooperation framework into tangible projects, with the goal of building a durable technology partnership that benefits both Türkiye and Nigeria.
The pact was concluded at the Africa International Defense Exhibition 2026 (Afridex) in Nigeria, part of Havelsan’s push to widen its international partnerships.
The memorandum spans six major areas: command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems; simulation and training technologies; autonomous and unmanned systems; information and communication technologies; integrated security solutions; and cybersecurity.
The two parties plan to evaluate prospects for joint projects, pinpoint areas of shared benefit and lay the groundwork for long-term partnerships across the defense and technology sectors. The agreement is also meant to deepen bilateral defense ties and surface new openings for collaborative technology work.
Under the arrangement, Havelsan intends to transfer its technological expertise to Nigerian stakeholders, supporting the buildup of advanced defense capabilities in the country.
The company said it aims to convert the cooperation framework into tangible projects, with the goal of building a durable technology partnership that benefits both Türkiye and Nigeria.
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