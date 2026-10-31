Andhra School Chainsaw Attack: CM Naidu Vows Toughest Punishment, Orders Swift Action

MENAFN - IANS) Anantapur, Oct 31 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the brutal attack on a Class 10 girl student inside her classroom at Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu of Anantapur district.

A Class 10 girl student is undergoing emergency medical treatment after being brutally attacked with a chainsaw inside her school premises in Raptadu, leaving her with severe injuries to her face, head, and throat, officials said.

The girl sustained deep wounds to her neck and abdomen, while her right hand was reportedly almost severed in the assault.

Another girl student, who attempted to intervene and save her, was also seriously injured during the attack. Both victims are currently battling for their lives at a private hospital.

The Chief Minister expressed shock over the incident and spoke to officials to enquire about her condition and the treatment being provided.

Personally monitoring her recovery, CM Naidu directed the medical team to accord her the highest priority and provide the best possible care.

Condemning the attack in the strongest terms, he said, "I am deeply shaken and enraged by the barbaric attack on a Class 10 student inside her classroom at Raptadu ZP High School. Attackers who target our young girls inside schools have no place in our society."

"I have ordered the police to hunt down the monster responsible and deliver the harshest legal punishment swiftly," he added.

Later, CM Naidu spoke to the student's mother over the phone and offered her words of comfort and reassurance. He urged her to remain courageous and assured her that the accused would be punished severely, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister assured the family that the government would extend complete support and that every possible effort would be made to save the student's life.

He also spoke to local MLA Paritala Sunitha regarding the medical treatment and assistance being provided to the injured student.

The Chief Minister also enquired about the health condition of another student who was also injured in the attack.

TDP National Working President Nara Lokesh also condemned the incident and said, "I am deeply anguished and shocked by the brutal attack on a Class 10 student inside her school in Rapthadu, Anantapur district."

"Such an inhuman act against a young girl in a place meant for learning and safety is utterly reprehensible," he said.

"The safety and dignity of every girl and woman are paramount. Such acts of brutality will not be tolerated," Lokesh added.

Meanwhile, police have launched an extensive investigation into the incident and are yet to determine whether the accused man was known to the girl before the attack. Investigators are examining multiple aspects of the case as efforts continue to identify and apprehend the attacker.