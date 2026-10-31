Cong, SP Viewed Young Workforce As Burden, We Regarded It As Asset: CM Adityanath

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 31 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday alleged that the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) viewed the young workforce as a "burden", while claiming that the BJP-led government in the state has regarded it as an "asset".

He made the remarks while launching the 'Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Skill Training and Employment Area Development Scheme' in Lucknow, on the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Addressing a gathering, CM Adityanath stated that India is fortunate to have the "world's largest young population".

"Uttar Pradesh is even more fortunate because it has the youngest population in India. We have a young workforce. Some people ask what benefit that brings. I say it is our greatest achievement. Our young workforce, the talent and energy of our youth, is our biggest strength," he asserted.

However, he alleged, "Congress and SP leaders viewed it as a burden. We regarded it as an asset. We connected this scale with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's skill development mission. When scale is combined with skill, employment opportunities naturally follow."

"Remember, if there is scale but no skill, progress can decline. But when there is both scale and skill, that momentum transforms into development. We have all gathered here today to lay the foundation for that progress," the UP CM added.

The Chief Minister said that over the next three years, all 75 districts of the state will be connected to nine skill-training and employment zones. In the first phase, major centres are being developed in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Jhansi.

"Keeping overseas employment opportunities in view, these centres will provide training in both Indian and foreign languages. Each centre will have a dedicated placement cell, while hostel facilities will also be available for students arriving from distant areas," he mentioned.

Launching a sharp attack on the Opposition, CM Adityanath remarked: "In the past, middlemen used to siphon off funds meant for development and the poor. Today, through the digital revolution, the entire amount reaches beneficiaries' bank accounts directly."

He further alleged that while the state once had a system of“one district, one mafia,” his government has "dismantled" mafias and provided youth a platform through the 'One District, One Product (ODOP)' initiative.

"Over the last nine-and-a-half-years, more than 950,000 young people have received direct government jobs, while over 32.5 million people have found employment through ODOP," he added.

He also urged young people to pursue skill-development courses alongside their regular studies under the dual-degree framework.

Further, emphasising that today India is united, strong, and secure, the Chief Minister said: "If anyone has fulfilled the dream of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is now free from terrorism, separatism, extremism, and Naxalism."

"When Prime Minister Modi took office in 2014, India's image on the global stage was very different. Around the world, India was often viewed negatively. It was regarded as one of the most unreliable and unstable economies and was counted among the 'Fragile Five' economies," he said while asserting that it is because of the steps taken by PM Modi, India has today emerged as one of the world's top five economies.