MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 'Forever With You' makes its Middle East premiere on the Green Carpet Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Sharjah, UAE,October 2026: The Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF) celebrated Italy, the Guest of Honour of its 13th edition, on Friday with a programme of cultural and artistic activities highlighting the country's cinematic heritage, arts, traditions and distinctive approach to storytelling. Organised by FANN – Media Discovery Platform, the celebration reflected the festival's commitment to bringing cultures together and introducing children and young people to new creative experiences and perspectives.

Held across VOX Cinemas at City Centre Al Zahia and the House of Wisdom, Italian Day featured film screenings, live performances, interactive workshops and cultural activities. The programme offered visitors a chance to explore both traditional and contemporary Italian arts, with hands-on experiences designed to encourage children and young people to learn, create and express themselves.

The Green Carpet hosted the Middle East premiere of the Italian film Forever With You, directed by Fabrizio Cattani. The film follows a young boy, Filo, who sets off into the forest with his friend Rolo to search for his missing dog, Pirlo. As their search continues, the two friends discover that there is more to the disappearance than they first imagined. What begins as a simple adventure becomes a story of courage, friendship and overcoming fears, exploring emotions and experiences that audiences across cultures can relate to.

Other Italian Day screenings at VOX Cinemas included Atlas of the Universe and the animated film Tales From The Magic Garden, which takes audiences into a world of imagination and magical stories. The programme also featured a selection of films made by children and young filmmakers, giving audiences a glimpse into their ideas, experiences and perspectives through cinema.

At the House of Wisdom, visitors enjoyed a range of performances and workshops inspired by Italian culture. Among the highlights was the La Dolce Vita Show, which brought a lively atmosphere to the venue, alongside the“Colombina Masks with an Italian Touch” workshop. Inspired by Italian theatre traditions, the workshop introduced participants to mask-making and how masks are used to portray characters and express emotions.

Italian cuisine was also part of the celebrations, with hands-on workshops on making traditional semolina pasta and tiramisu. Participants had the opportunity to prepare two of Italy's best-known dishes while learning about the customs and traditions associated with Italian food and everyday life. A ceramic coaster painting workshop also encouraged visitors to get creative and design their own pieces.

For young cinema enthusiasts and aspiring storytellers, the festival hosted a“Film Strip” workshop, introducing children and young people to how sequences of images are used to tell visual stories.

Another workshop,“From Idea to Screen: How to Start Creating Your Content,” guided participants through the first steps of turning an idea into visual content. The session focused on developing storytelling skills and finding creative ways to express ideas, supporting the festival's wider aim of discovering and nurturing the next generation of filmmakers.