ADNEC Group Kickstarts November With Two Of The World's Largest Events In The Energy And Tourism Sectors

ADIPEC 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and World Travel Market London at Excel London take place in the same week, showcasing the Group's international venue portfolio

Abu Dhabi, UAE –October 2026: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, begins November by hosting two of the world's most significant international events in the same week. ADIPEC 2026, the world's largest energy event, takes place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 2 to 5 November. Meanwhile, World Travel Market (WTM) London, one of the global travel industry's leading gatherings, takes place at the Group's Excel London venue from 3 to 5 November. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The two events, held simultaneously at the Group's largest venues in the UAE and the UK, reflect ADNEC Group's capability to deliver large-scale international events across multiple markets. They also highlight the Group's role in connecting global industries, from energy to travel and tourism.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2026 will bring together energy producers, policymakers, technology innovators and investors to forge partnerships, unlock investment and develop shared solutions for a resilient and inclusive energy future.

ADIPEC has grown alongside its home venue since it first came to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in 2006. This year's edition is set to be the largest in the event's history. It will occupy the venue's entire exhibition space, along with additional halls built at the Marina area and Central Plaza, and will feature more than 2,000 exhibitors, multiple country pavilions, and dedicated zones for digitalisation, decarbonisation, maritime and logistics, and artificial intelligence.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is the first and only large-scale event venue in the Middle East and North Africa region powered entirely by clean energy. This is achieved through its partnership with Emirates Water and Electricity Company and verified through International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs) issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy. This makes it a fitting home for a global event focused on the future of energy.

In London, Excel London will welcome travel and tourism professionals from around the world for WTM London, where destinations, travel brands and industry leaders meet to do business and shape the future of the sector. World Travel Market 2025 attracted representatives from 182 countries, with exhibitor numbers increasing by 5% year on year and total attendance reaching 46,500. The event welcomed 5,500 high-quality buyers, while confirmed business meetings rose by 16% to more than 40,000, helping generate over £2.2 billion in business deals directly attributed to WTM London.

Together, ADIPEC Abu Dhabi and WTM London demonstrate the strength of ADNEC Group's international venue portfolio and its ability to host world-leading events that drive economic growth, industry collaboration and global connectivity. By welcoming hundreds of thousands of participants across Abu Dhabi and London in the same week, the Group continues to reinforce its role as a trusted partner for major international exhibitions and conferences, while supporting the long-term development of the sectors and destinations it serves.