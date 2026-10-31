Press Release: Skoutia Reports New Milestones With Fastercapital Support In Launchup

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Skoutia, a Nigerian sports-tech startup, is reporting a series of operational milestones as it advances under continued support from FasterCapital and the firm's Launchup program... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Lagos, Nigeria & Dubai, UAE

Skoutia, a Nigerian sports-tech startup, is reporting a series of operational milestones as it advances under continued support from FasterCapital and the firm's Launchup program. Recent progress includes sponsorship activity tied to a sports talent show, ongoing partnership discussions with U.S.-based AI sports firm Gamerun, and the onboarding of noted Nigerian sports figure Aikhojie Ojeikere to the team.

Under ongoing support from FasterCapital through Launchup, Skoutia's current focus is on customer outreach via event sponsorships, business development with international AI sports providers, and strengthening its operational team to support next-stage execution priorities.

What the Startup Delivers Skoutia?

is advancing solutions that connect emerging sports talent with visibility and opportunity channels. The company's sponsorship of a sports talent show is a targeted customer-engagement tactic designed to increase reach and surface talent, while business development with AI-focused firms aims to explore product enhancement and analytics capabilities.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing contributions during this phase include: – Milestone planning and execution follow-up tied to sponsorship and partnership objectives – Fundraising readiness guidance and pitch refinement where appropriate – Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders to support business development – Strategic prioritization and market positioning support as Skoutia pursues next-stage goals

Customer Validation

Sponsoring a sports talent show is serving as an early traction mechanism for Skoutia to engage local audiences, event organizers, and athletes directly. This customer-facing activity both tests outreach approaches and provides real-world feedback that the team is using to refine messaging, engagement models, and event logistics.

Ecosystem Relevance

Skoutia's activity aligns with broader regional interest in sports commercialization and tech-enabled talent discovery across Nigeria and West Africa. By combining event-driven outreach with conversations around AI partnerships, the startup is operating at the intersection of sports, media, and analytics - an area attracting investor and partner attention in the region.

Current Execution Priorities

Skoutia's current priorities are ongoing customer engagement through the sponsored talent show, advancing partnership talks with Gamerun to assess potential technical collaboration, and integrating new team leadership to bolster operational delivery and stakeholder outreach.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Skoutia through Launchup. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

About Skoutia

Skoutia is a Nigerian sports-tech startup focused on increasing visibility and opportunity for emerging sports talent through event engagement and business development. The company is pursuing partnerships and operational hires to strengthen its execution capacity and broaden its market outreach.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including Launchup, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.