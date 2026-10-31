PODTECHTM Completes Prefabricated Modular Bio-Pharma Manufacturing Facility For Mubadala Bio's Bioventure Healthcare

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)PODTECHTM has completed a scalable, relocatable, prefabricatedmodular bio-pharma manufacturing facility for Bioventure Healthcare, a subsidiary of Mubadala Bio. The facility is built to manufacture hormone medicines and adds to Bioventure's local production capacity in the UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The facility comprises 14 PODULETM units covering 250 sqm, designed for oral solid dosage (OSD) hormone medicines. It includes ISO 8-classified cleanrooms, a secondary packaging area, quality control laboratories, and a microbiology lab with sterility testing. A micro-isolator provides OSD containment, and a sterility isolator supports the microbiology work. PodTech designed and installed the complete HVAC system, along with a continuous pressure monitoring, control and alarm system. Pass boxes and air showers control the movement of materials and people into the clean areas.

PodTechTM manufactured the units at its factory in the UAE and ran factory acceptance testing (FAT) before shipment. On site, the units were connected plug-and-play and passed site acceptance testing. PodTechTM's scope covered design, engineering, MEP, HVAC and validation. The project was delivered in months.

The project comes as Mubadala Bio expands local production of hormone and high-potency medicines, part of its wider push to strengthen national drug security and reduce reliance on imports. Building that capacity with prefabricated units moves most construction and testing off-site and away from live operations. PodTechTM says the approach can cut project schedules by up to 50% compared with traditional factory construction.

PodTechTM is a UAE-based manufacturer of prefabricated, pre-validated modular facilities, delivered as the PODULETM system. Founded in 2023, the company serves pharma, biotech, diagnostics, medical devices, cell and gene therapy, research labs and advanced manufacturing, with a focus on GCC and APAC markets.

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