Rijiju Accuses Congress Of Undermining Democracy And Constitution

Rijiju Launches Sharp Attack on Congress

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of attempting to undermine the Constitution and Indian democracy, alleging that a "one-family party with outside forces" was behind the move. He also challenged the Congress to respond to five questions concerning electoral processes and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

In a post on X, Rijiju accused the Congress of working against the country's democratic institutions and questioned its criticism of the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise. "One family party with outside forces is trying to destroy the Constitution and Indian Democracy," Rijiju wrote.

Minister Challenges Congress on Electoral Record

Challenging the Congress to respond to his questions, the Union Minister raised concerns over the party's electoral performance in previous Lok Sabha elections, the appointment of Election Commissioners and its objections to the SIR exercise. "I challenge the Congress party to answer the basic questions: 1. How did Congress get only 44 MPs in 2014 Lok Sabha election when Election Commissioners were appointed by their Govt? 2. When Gyanesh Kumar was not CEC in 2024, how did Congress face a hatric defeat?" he said.

He further questioned the Congress-ruled state governments over their formation and sought clarification on whether names of deceased, shifted, duplicate and illegal immigrant voters should be removed from electoral rolls. "3. Will present Congress CMs resign & also apologise for forming the Govts during 2014 to 2026? 4. Should all the names in voter lists who are illegal immigrants, dead, shifted or duplicate be removed from the voter list or not? 5. Were SIRs carried out in 1952-56, 1958-61, 1965-66, 1983-84, 1987-88, 1993, 1995, and 2002-2004 illegal?" he added.

Opposition Protests and Upcoming Rallies

I challenge Congress party to answer to the basic questions: 1. How did congress get only 44 MPs in 2014 Lok Sabha election when Election Commissioners were appointed by their Govt? 2. When Gyanesh Kumar was not CEC in 2024, how did Congress face a hatric defeat? 3. Will present congress CMs resign & also apologize for forming the Govts during 2014 to 2026? 4. Should all the names in voter lists who are illegal immigrants, dead, shifted or duplicate be removed from voter list or not? 5. Were SIRs carried out in 1952-56, 1958-61, 1965-66, 1983-84, 1987-88, 1993, 1995, and 2002-2004 illegal? One family party with outside forces is trying to destroy the Constitution & Indian Democracy. - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 31, 2026

Rijiju's remarks came amid allegations by the Congress and other Opposition parties of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The exercise has emerged as a major point of political contention between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties. Meanwhile, INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to hold a public impeachment programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday at 3.30 pm at 10, Rajaji Marg, the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Separately, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has called upon people to participate in a march in the national capital ahead of the INDIA bloc's scheduled mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. However, Delhi Police sources said that no permission had been sought for the proposed march starting from Connaught Place. In a post on X, Gandhi announced the route and timing of the walk. "See you tomorrow, let's walk together," he said. According to his post, the walk will commence at the Minto Road junction near Connaught Place at 12 noon on Sunday. Participants will proceed towards Ajmeri Gate before concluding the march at Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA bloc is scheduled to hold its mega rally on November 1. (ANI)

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