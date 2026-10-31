'She Had Just Got A Job': Jaipur MBA Student's Final Moments Before Fatal University Fall

A 23-year-old MBA student died after jumping from the sixth floor of Poornima University in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Saturday morning. The student, identified as Yashasvi Rohilla, was reportedly seen talking happily with her friends just moments before the incident. Despite attempts by fellow students to stop her, she jumped from the building in front of them. Yashasvi, a second-year MBA student, was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in a critical condition. However, she died during treatment, according to Dainik Bhaskar. The incident took place at around 10 am, leaving students and university staff shocked.

Trigger Warning: Videos below contain disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

पूर्णिमा यूनिवर्सिटी में 6th फ्लोर से कूदी MBA स्टूडेंट की हुई मौत

#PoornimaUniversity #RajasthanNews #JaipurNews #NationalUnityDay #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel Yaduveer Chaudhary (@Yaduveerch0073) October 31, 2026

#Rajasthan #Jaipur: A tragic incident has occurred at Poornima University in Jaipur, where this morning around 10 a.m., a female student jumped from the sixth floor of the university building and committed suicide. Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 31, 2026

जयपुर: पूर्णिमा यूनिवर्सिटी में दुखद घटना, छठी मंजिल से गिरने पर छात्रा की मौत। घटना आज सुबह करीब 10 बजे की बताई जा रही है। Ashok Shera (@ashokshera94) October 31, 2026

Police have started an investigation to establish what led to the incident. The exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

She secured campus placement recently

Yashasvi was a resident of Prem Nagar in Jaipur's Gujjar Ki Thadi area. According to reports, she had secured a job through campus placement just a few days before the incident.

Saturday was reportedly scheduled to be the day of her MBA mid-semester examination. However, she did not appear for the exam.

According to eyewitness accounts, Yashasvi had been interacting with her friends and appeared cheerful shortly before she left the classroom. She then reportedly made her way towards the upper floor of the university building.

When other students learnt that she had reached the sixth floor, some of them rushed upstairs in an attempt to stop her. However, they could not prevent the incident, which happened in front of them.

CCTV footage shows student near rooftop edge

CCTV footage from the university has also emerged following the incident. One clip shows Yashasvi sitting near the edge of the sixth-floor rooftop shortly before she fell.

Another CCTV recording shows her motionless lying on ground. The videos expected to be examined as part of the police investigation to establish the sequence of events.

Following the incident, the administration cordoned off the affected area and began an investigation. The university was also temporarily closed after the tragedy, as reported by NDTV India.

Police investigate circumstances surrounding death

The Shivdaspura police reached the university after receiving information about the incident. Assistant Sub-Inspector Dayaram Gurjar said the student was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for treatment, where she later died.

Her body was subsequently kept in the hospital mortuary. Police reportedly said the woman's family had not filed a formal complaint at the time of the reports. Officials indicated that a case would be registered after receiving a complaint from the family.

Investigators are gathering information from students, university staff and other witnesses to understand the circumstances preceding the incident. No confirmed reason has yet been established as police continue their investigation.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)