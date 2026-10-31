Seven Hospitals from Aster DM Healthcare Recognised in Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2027 List
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) : Aster DM Healthcare, one of the GCC’s leading integrated healthcare providers, today announced that seven of its hospitals across the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been named in Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2027 rankings. The listing reflects the Group’s ongoing investment in digital technologies that support efficient hospital operations, streamlined clinical workflows and a better patient experience.
The hospitals recognised in the rankings include Aster Hospital Al Qusais (#167) and Aster Hospital Mankhool (#214), both of which received three ribbons based on the digital maturity survey. Medcare Hospital Al Safa ranked #158 with two ribbons, while Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital ranked #351 with two ribbons. Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital (#279) and Medcare Hospital Sharjah (#287) received one ribbon each. Aster Sanad Hospital in Saudi Arabia was also featured in the list at #328.
Compiled by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2027 ranking recognises hospitals advancing the adoption of smart healthcare technologies. The ranking assesses hospitals across three pillars: peer recommendations, digital maturity, and digital healthcare-related accreditations and certifications. Its digital maturity assessment covers seven domains, including digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and automation, and governance, reflecting the growing role of technology in enabling efficient, responsive and patient-centred care.
The recognition marks a significant step forward for Aster DM Healthcare, with seven of its 16 hospitals in the GCC featured in Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2027 rankings, up from four hospitals in the previous edition. All seven hospitals have improved their rankings this year, reflecting the Group’s continued progress in the global smart hospital rankings. This builds on Aster’s growing presence in the list over the years, from its initial representation in 2025 by a single hospital to seven hospitals recognised in the 2027 edition.
Commenting on the same, Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare said “Technology is playing an increasingly important role in shaping the future of healthcare, but its true value lies in how effectively it supports clinical teams and improves the patient experience. At Aster DM Healthcare, we see digital innovation as an enabler of better, more connected care, complementing the expertise of our clinicians and the human touch that remains central to everything we do. This recognition is an encouragement to continue advancing our capabilities and integrating innovation meaningfully across our network, always keeping patients at the heart of our efforts.”
Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, added “This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our teams across the network and their commitment to consistently raising the bar in healthcare. At Aster, we believe that delivering quality care requires a strong foundation of clinical expertise, robust systems and a culture of continuous improvement. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on strengthening these foundations while ensuring that the needs of our patients and communities guide our priorities.”
As healthcare continues to evolve, Aster DM Healthcare remains focused on advancing clinical excellence, embracing meaningful innovation and continuously improving the quality of care across its network. Through its integrated healthcare model, the Group continues to strengthen its capabilities to meet the changing needs of patients and communities across the region.
The hospitals recognised in the rankings include Aster Hospital Al Qusais (#167) and Aster Hospital Mankhool (#214), both of which received three ribbons based on the digital maturity survey. Medcare Hospital Al Safa ranked #158 with two ribbons, while Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital ranked #351 with two ribbons. Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital (#279) and Medcare Hospital Sharjah (#287) received one ribbon each. Aster Sanad Hospital in Saudi Arabia was also featured in the list at #328.
Compiled by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2027 ranking recognises hospitals advancing the adoption of smart healthcare technologies. The ranking assesses hospitals across three pillars: peer recommendations, digital maturity, and digital healthcare-related accreditations and certifications. Its digital maturity assessment covers seven domains, including digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and automation, and governance, reflecting the growing role of technology in enabling efficient, responsive and patient-centred care.
The recognition marks a significant step forward for Aster DM Healthcare, with seven of its 16 hospitals in the GCC featured in Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2027 rankings, up from four hospitals in the previous edition. All seven hospitals have improved their rankings this year, reflecting the Group’s continued progress in the global smart hospital rankings. This builds on Aster’s growing presence in the list over the years, from its initial representation in 2025 by a single hospital to seven hospitals recognised in the 2027 edition.
Commenting on the same, Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare said “Technology is playing an increasingly important role in shaping the future of healthcare, but its true value lies in how effectively it supports clinical teams and improves the patient experience. At Aster DM Healthcare, we see digital innovation as an enabler of better, more connected care, complementing the expertise of our clinicians and the human touch that remains central to everything we do. This recognition is an encouragement to continue advancing our capabilities and integrating innovation meaningfully across our network, always keeping patients at the heart of our efforts.”
Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, added “This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our teams across the network and their commitment to consistently raising the bar in healthcare. At Aster, we believe that delivering quality care requires a strong foundation of clinical expertise, robust systems and a culture of continuous improvement. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on strengthening these foundations while ensuring that the needs of our patients and communities guide our priorities.”
As healthcare continues to evolve, Aster DM Healthcare remains focused on advancing clinical excellence, embracing meaningful innovation and continuously improving the quality of care across its network. Through its integrated healthcare model, the Group continues to strengthen its capabilities to meet the changing needs of patients and communities across the region.
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