5 Gripping Courtroom Dramas That Take on Power and Prejudice
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) The fight for justice often begins when someone dares to question the system and stand up against those in power. From challenging influential figures to confronting social prejudices and fighting for individual rights, these stories explore the courage it takes to seek the truth when the odds are stacked against you. Through gripping courtroom battles and personal struggles, these five titles highlight different aspects of justice and the challenges that come with demanding what is right.
Kon Yashwant Pansare
Streaming on | Zee 5 Global
Release Date | 16 October 2026
Language | Marathi
Cast | Bharat Jadhav, Pushkar Shrotri
Director | Anand Gokhale
What happens when someone who has lost faith in the justice system finds himself drawn back into its complexities? Kon Yashwant Pansare, starring Bharat Jadhav and Pushkar Shrotri, follows a lawyer who turns to working as a notary after losing faith in the legal system. However, a suspicious death pulls him into a case involving crime, politics and unanswered questions. As he navigates the mystery, the film explores how difficult it can be to uncover the truth when powerful interests are involved.
Pooja Meri Jaan
Streaming on | Zee 5 Global
Release Date | 2nd October 2026
Language | Hindi
Cast | Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vijay Raaz, Vikram Singh Chauhan
Director | Navjot Gulati
What happens when rejection turns into an obsession that threatens a woman's sense of safety? Pooja Meri Jaan, featuring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, explores the unsettling consequences of obsession and the struggle to reclaim control over one's life. As the story unfolds, the characters confront questions of consent, personal boundaries and the impact of behaviour that is often dismissed or overlooked. With Vijay Raaz and Vikram Singh Chauhan also part of the cast, the film brings attention to the importance of taking women's concerns seriously and standing up against behaviour that crosses the line.
Pink
Streaming on | Prime Video
Release Date | 16 September 2016
Language | Hindi
Cast | Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang
Director | Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
What happens when a woman's right to make her own choices is questioned in a courtroom? Pink, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang, follows three young women who find themselves caught in a legal battle after an encounter with influential men. With Amitabh Bachchan playing the lawyer who defends them, the film challenges victim-blaming, gender stereotypes and the influence of social privilege. Through its powerful courtroom sequences, Pink highlights the importance of consent and questions the prejudices that can stand in the way of justice.
Haq
Streaming on | Netflix
Release Date | 7 November 2025
Language | Hindi
Cast | Yami Gautam Dhar, Emraan Hashmi
Director | Suparn S Varma
How far must a woman go to secure her rights when the law, society and personal circumstances stand in her way? Haq, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, follows a woman's fight for dignity and justice as she challenges established interpretations of personal law. Inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case, the film explores questions of women's rights, equality and legal protection. As she fights for herself and her children, her journey highlights the courage required to question deeply rooted beliefs and seek justice in the face of resistance.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Streaming on | Zee 5 Global
Release Date | 23 May 2023
Language | Hindi
Cast | Manoj Bajpayee, Adrija Sinha, Surya Mohan Kulshreshtha, Vipin Sharma
Director | Apoorv Singh Karki
Can one determined lawyer take on a powerful figure and fight for justice against all odds? Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, led by Manoj Bajpayee, follows a lawyer who takes on a powerful godman accused of sexually assaulting a minor. Inspired by true events, the courtroom drama follows his pursuit of justice despite pressure, intimidation and the influence surrounding the case. As he remains committed to securing justice for the victim, the film highlights the determination it takes to challenge powerful individuals and stand by one's convictions.
From challenging powerful individuals to questioning social prejudices and standing up for fundamental rights, these five titles explore the many forms a fight for justice can take. Whether through the courtroom battles of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Pink or the personal struggles portrayed in Pooja Meri Jaan and Haq, each story offers a different perspective on the courage it takes to speak up and challenge the status quo.
Kon Yashwant Pansare
Streaming on | Zee 5 Global
Release Date | 16 October 2026
Language | Marathi
Cast | Bharat Jadhav, Pushkar Shrotri
Director | Anand Gokhale
What happens when someone who has lost faith in the justice system finds himself drawn back into its complexities? Kon Yashwant Pansare, starring Bharat Jadhav and Pushkar Shrotri, follows a lawyer who turns to working as a notary after losing faith in the legal system. However, a suspicious death pulls him into a case involving crime, politics and unanswered questions. As he navigates the mystery, the film explores how difficult it can be to uncover the truth when powerful interests are involved.
Pooja Meri Jaan
Streaming on | Zee 5 Global
Release Date | 2nd October 2026
Language | Hindi
Cast | Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vijay Raaz, Vikram Singh Chauhan
Director | Navjot Gulati
What happens when rejection turns into an obsession that threatens a woman's sense of safety? Pooja Meri Jaan, featuring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, explores the unsettling consequences of obsession and the struggle to reclaim control over one's life. As the story unfolds, the characters confront questions of consent, personal boundaries and the impact of behaviour that is often dismissed or overlooked. With Vijay Raaz and Vikram Singh Chauhan also part of the cast, the film brings attention to the importance of taking women's concerns seriously and standing up against behaviour that crosses the line.
Pink
Streaming on | Prime Video
Release Date | 16 September 2016
Language | Hindi
Cast | Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang
Director | Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
What happens when a woman's right to make her own choices is questioned in a courtroom? Pink, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang, follows three young women who find themselves caught in a legal battle after an encounter with influential men. With Amitabh Bachchan playing the lawyer who defends them, the film challenges victim-blaming, gender stereotypes and the influence of social privilege. Through its powerful courtroom sequences, Pink highlights the importance of consent and questions the prejudices that can stand in the way of justice.
Haq
Streaming on | Netflix
Release Date | 7 November 2025
Language | Hindi
Cast | Yami Gautam Dhar, Emraan Hashmi
Director | Suparn S Varma
How far must a woman go to secure her rights when the law, society and personal circumstances stand in her way? Haq, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, follows a woman's fight for dignity and justice as she challenges established interpretations of personal law. Inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case, the film explores questions of women's rights, equality and legal protection. As she fights for herself and her children, her journey highlights the courage required to question deeply rooted beliefs and seek justice in the face of resistance.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Streaming on | Zee 5 Global
Release Date | 23 May 2023
Language | Hindi
Cast | Manoj Bajpayee, Adrija Sinha, Surya Mohan Kulshreshtha, Vipin Sharma
Director | Apoorv Singh Karki
Can one determined lawyer take on a powerful figure and fight for justice against all odds? Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, led by Manoj Bajpayee, follows a lawyer who takes on a powerful godman accused of sexually assaulting a minor. Inspired by true events, the courtroom drama follows his pursuit of justice despite pressure, intimidation and the influence surrounding the case. As he remains committed to securing justice for the victim, the film highlights the determination it takes to challenge powerful individuals and stand by one's convictions.
From challenging powerful individuals to questioning social prejudices and standing up for fundamental rights, these five titles explore the many forms a fight for justice can take. Whether through the courtroom battles of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Pink or the personal struggles portrayed in Pooja Meri Jaan and Haq, each story offers a different perspective on the courage it takes to speak up and challenge the status quo.
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