Lesha Bank Signs MoU with Barwa Real Estate to Provide Strategic Advisory on International Real Estate Portfolio
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) : Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (“Lesha Bank” or the “Bank”) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Barwa Real Estate Group (“Barwa Real Estate”) on the sidelines of Cityscape Qatar 2026.
The MoU established a framework for cooperation under which Lesha Bank will provide advisory support to Barwa Real Estate on its international real estate portfolio and potential investment opportunities within Shari’a-compliant framework.
The scope of cooperation includes, but is not limited to, strategic guidance on Barwa Real Estate’s existing international real estate assets; market insights on the markets in which Barwa Real Estate holds assets or is seeking to invest; and recommendations on real estate opportunities, including the identification and assessment of new investments.
Mr. Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Lesha Bank, said: “We are delighted to further strengthen our collaboration with Barwa Real Estate Group, a leading real estate developer in Qatar and the region. This partnership will create meaningful value for both institutions, reinforcing our respective core offerings while delivering timely solutions to the wider real estate sector. Drawing on Lesha Bank’s established expertise in Shari’a compliant real estate investment, we look forward to supporting Barwa Real Estate in optimizing the management and performance of its real estate portfolio.”
Eng. Ahmed Mohammad Al Tayeb, Group Chief Executive Officer of Barwa Real Estate, added: “This agreement marks an important milestone in our relationship with Lesha Bank, one of our long-standing business partners. As one of the leading real estate companies in the region, expanding and strengthening our international footprint in an evolving real estate market is a key strategic priority. By leveraging Lesha Bank’s expertise in real estate investment, we will be well positioned to make informed investment decisions and to deliver innovative products and services that meet global standards and the evolving needs of our clients.”
The MoU established a framework for cooperation under which Lesha Bank will provide advisory support to Barwa Real Estate on its international real estate portfolio and potential investment opportunities within Shari’a-compliant framework.
The scope of cooperation includes, but is not limited to, strategic guidance on Barwa Real Estate’s existing international real estate assets; market insights on the markets in which Barwa Real Estate holds assets or is seeking to invest; and recommendations on real estate opportunities, including the identification and assessment of new investments.
Mr. Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Lesha Bank, said: “We are delighted to further strengthen our collaboration with Barwa Real Estate Group, a leading real estate developer in Qatar and the region. This partnership will create meaningful value for both institutions, reinforcing our respective core offerings while delivering timely solutions to the wider real estate sector. Drawing on Lesha Bank’s established expertise in Shari’a compliant real estate investment, we look forward to supporting Barwa Real Estate in optimizing the management and performance of its real estate portfolio.”
Eng. Ahmed Mohammad Al Tayeb, Group Chief Executive Officer of Barwa Real Estate, added: “This agreement marks an important milestone in our relationship with Lesha Bank, one of our long-standing business partners. As one of the leading real estate companies in the region, expanding and strengthening our international footprint in an evolving real estate market is a key strategic priority. By leveraging Lesha Bank’s expertise in real estate investment, we will be well positioned to make informed investment decisions and to deliver innovative products and services that meet global standards and the evolving needs of our clients.”
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