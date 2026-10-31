India Win 20 Medals At World Armwrestling Championships In New Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Indian armwrestlers clinched four gold, two silver and 14 bronze medals across the first two days of finals at the 47th World Armwrestling and 28th World Para Armwrestling Championships 2026, placing fourth in the overall medal standings behind Russia, Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

The championships, being held in India for the first time, are taking place with more than 1,700 athletes from over 60 countries participating in the competition.

The event was inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Hamirpur MP and former Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur. The championship is hosted by the People's Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI) under the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).

WAF president Assen Hadjitodorov, general secretary Mircea Simionescu-Simicel, Asian Armwrestling Federation president Jeenbek Mukambetov and Armwrestling Australia president Phil Rasmussen also attended the inauguration.

India's Masters contingent led the medal charge on October 29, collecting four gold, one silver and seven bronze medals. Jincymol Sebastian emerged as the standout performer, winning gold in both arms in the Grand Master Women's 80kg category.

Yogesh Choudhary secured gold in the Master Women's +80kg right-arm event and bronze in the left-arm competition, while Shoukath VT won gold in the Master Men's -60kg right-arm category and bronze in the left arm.

Minimol Jose claimed silver and Preetha C bronze in the Grand Master Women's +80kg right-arm event. Priya Payyan Kunhiveettil and Mini K added two bronze medals each in their respective categories.

The younger competitors contributed eight medals in the left-arm finals on October 30. Jimmison Marwein won silver in the Youth Men's 65kg category, while Aabhas Rana (Junior Boys +90kg), Laithansanga (Youth Men -55kg), Ajay Kumar (Youth Men 60kg) and Vishnupriya P (Youth Women 80kg) secured bronze.

Sub-Junior wrestlers Aryan Singh (-45kg), Yumnam Chingkhei Singh (50kg) and Shane Salish (70kg) also won bronze medals.

Beyond the podium finishes, 128 Indian athletes recorded 154 placings across 90 of the 101 finals contested, with 17 competitors finishing fourth. Naveen Paul in the Master Men's 110kg category and Mihsngewbha Rymbai in the Grand Master Women's 80kg division finished fourth in both arms.

The results underline India's growing presence in international armwrestling, with medals across five age divisions, ranging from sub-juniors to grand masters.

The championship also provides a platform for athletes targeting the professional circuit. Yogesh Choudhary and Aabhas Rana are scheduled to compete in the Pro Panja League's Gold Edition II in Pune on November 28. Organised by Pro Panja League in partnership with the Poonawalla Group, the tournament is expected to feature leading Indian and international armwrestlers.

The right-arm Sub-Junior, Junior and Youth finals across boys', girls', men's and women's categories are scheduled for October 31, with live coverage available on Swen, the championship's official streaming partner.