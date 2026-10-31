PV Sindhu Opens Up About Nutrition After French Open Final, Shares Her Vision For Better Nutrition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 30, 2026 - Following her run to the French Open final, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has shared a personal perspective on the role of nutrition in an athlete's life, highlighting why what we eat every day deserves greater attention.
In a social media post, Sindhu reflected on the discipline and preparation behind sporting performance, emphasising that success is not just about training hard but also about fuelling the body right. She also spoke about her own entrepreneurial journey with Better Nutrition, a brand she founded to bring naturally more nutritious everyday staples to Indian households.
“As an athlete, nutrition is a big part of my journey. Training hard is only one side of sporting performance; what we eat every single day decides how well the body recovers, adapts, and keeps going. That is why I built Better Nutrition, a brand bringing naturally more nutritious everyday staples to Indian homes. Biofortification improves the food at its source, so Indian families can eat the atta, rice and dals they already love and get more from every meal.” PV Sindhu shared.
Her message draws attention to a growing conversation around biofortification, an approach that aims to increase the nutritional content of crops through plant breeding and agricultural practices. Unlike conventional fortification, which adds nutrients during food processing, biofortification seeks to improve the nutritional value of the crop itself.
The approach has potential relevance in India, where staples such as wheat, rice, millets and pulses are consumed regularly by millions of households. Improving the nutritional quality of these familiar foods could complement wider efforts to address nutritional deficiencies, without requiring consumers to fundamentally change their eating habits.
Much of the conversation around nutrition focuses on supplements, specialised diets and individual health goals. Biofortification offers another way to approach the issue by focusing on the nutritional quality of foods that people already consume.
Better Nutrition is built around this idea, with a portfolio spanning atta, rice, dals and millets. The brand focuses on biofortified staples, with the aim of making better nutrition a more accessible part of everyday Indian diets.
The underlying philosophy is simple: better nutrition can begin with the food already on our plates.
For Sindhu, whose sporting career demands consistency, discipline and attention to nutrition, this belief extends beyond the badminton court. Her message encourages consumers to look more closely at their everyday food choices and consider the nutritional value of the staples that form the foundation of their diets.
Biofortification is not a substitute for a diverse, balanced diet. However, alongside dietary diversity and broader nutrition initiatives, it represents one potential way to improve the nutritional quality of everyday food.
By bringing attention to the subject, Sindhu is helping take the conversation around nutrition beyond elite sport and into Indian kitchens, where everyday food choices can play an important role in overall dietary quality.
About Better Nutrition
Better Nutrition is an Indian food brand marketed by Greenday Farmer Solutions Pvt Ltd. The brand focuses on biofortified and naturally more nutritious everyday staples, including atta, rice, dals, and millets. Its mission is to make better nutrition a practical part of everyday Indian diets by improving the nutritional quality of foods people already consume.
In a social media post, Sindhu reflected on the discipline and preparation behind sporting performance, emphasising that success is not just about training hard but also about fuelling the body right. She also spoke about her own entrepreneurial journey with Better Nutrition, a brand she founded to bring naturally more nutritious everyday staples to Indian households.
“As an athlete, nutrition is a big part of my journey. Training hard is only one side of sporting performance; what we eat every single day decides how well the body recovers, adapts, and keeps going. That is why I built Better Nutrition, a brand bringing naturally more nutritious everyday staples to Indian homes. Biofortification improves the food at its source, so Indian families can eat the atta, rice and dals they already love and get more from every meal.” PV Sindhu shared.
Her message draws attention to a growing conversation around biofortification, an approach that aims to increase the nutritional content of crops through plant breeding and agricultural practices. Unlike conventional fortification, which adds nutrients during food processing, biofortification seeks to improve the nutritional value of the crop itself.
The approach has potential relevance in India, where staples such as wheat, rice, millets and pulses are consumed regularly by millions of households. Improving the nutritional quality of these familiar foods could complement wider efforts to address nutritional deficiencies, without requiring consumers to fundamentally change their eating habits.
Much of the conversation around nutrition focuses on supplements, specialised diets and individual health goals. Biofortification offers another way to approach the issue by focusing on the nutritional quality of foods that people already consume.
Better Nutrition is built around this idea, with a portfolio spanning atta, rice, dals and millets. The brand focuses on biofortified staples, with the aim of making better nutrition a more accessible part of everyday Indian diets.
The underlying philosophy is simple: better nutrition can begin with the food already on our plates.
For Sindhu, whose sporting career demands consistency, discipline and attention to nutrition, this belief extends beyond the badminton court. Her message encourages consumers to look more closely at their everyday food choices and consider the nutritional value of the staples that form the foundation of their diets.
Biofortification is not a substitute for a diverse, balanced diet. However, alongside dietary diversity and broader nutrition initiatives, it represents one potential way to improve the nutritional quality of everyday food.
By bringing attention to the subject, Sindhu is helping take the conversation around nutrition beyond elite sport and into Indian kitchens, where everyday food choices can play an important role in overall dietary quality.
About Better Nutrition
Better Nutrition is an Indian food brand marketed by Greenday Farmer Solutions Pvt Ltd. The brand focuses on biofortified and naturally more nutritious everyday staples, including atta, rice, dals, and millets. Its mission is to make better nutrition a practical part of everyday Indian diets by improving the nutritional quality of foods people already consume.
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