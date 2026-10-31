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Houthi Missiles Target Aden Airport, Palace 2 Days After Strike

Houthi Missiles Target Aden Airport, Palace 2 Days After Strike


Date: 2026-10-31 05:12:35

(MENAFN) Yemen’s military accused the Houthi group on Friday of firing ballistic missiles at two key sites in the southern city of Aden: Aden International Airport and the presidential palace.

Military spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said in a statement that the Houthis launched the missiles at the airport and at the Maashiq Presidential Palace.

The reported attacks arrived just one day after the airport reopened and resumed operations, ending a temporary suspension caused by a Houthi missile strike on Wednesday that had already disrupted air traffic.

Yemeni authorities said that Wednesday’s attack left two civilians injured and damaged the airport, forcing emergency repairs to the runway.

Friday’s claims describe a second Houthi missile assault on the airport within days, underscoring the threat to facilities in Aden.

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