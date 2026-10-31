Jordan Participates In Mediterranean Archaeological Tourism Exchange 2026 In Italy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, October 31 (Petra) – Chief Commissioner of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), Adnan Sawa'ir, highlighted the "depth" of Jordanian-Italian relations, which span nearly a century, and the robust bilateral cooperation in the tourism and archaeology fields.

According to a PDTRA statement on Saturday, these remarks were made during a speech delivered by Sawa'ir at the Mediterranean Archaeological Tourism Exchange 2026, held in the Italian city of Paestum, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Sawa'ir expressed appreciation for the Italian government's ongoing support and cooperation with Jordan, particularly in tourism and archaeological projects across various regions, most notably in the city of Petra.

As for future ooperation, he pointed to an upcoming project set to be signed in the coming days, focusing on the restoration of the Nabataean Royal Tombs in Petra.

He said this initiative is a "significant" project for preserving cultural and human heritage and enhancing the sustainability of archaeological sites.

He urged "sustainable" tourism and the need to strengthen cooperation among Mediterranean basin countries in this sector.

He noted that tourism serves as a bridge for communication between peoples and a tool for fostering peace, understanding, and cooperation in the region.

Furthermore, he underscored the value of drawing upon Italy's "pioneering" experience in developing sustainable tourism and managing heritage sites.

In the same context, during a television interview with the Italian channel "Rai News 24" following the conference, he reiterated the importance of tourism cooperation between Jordan and Italy, referring to prospects for developing joint partnerships in the realms of sustainable tourism and the preservation of cultural heritage.

//Petra//AG